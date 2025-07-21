With Microsoft dipping its toe into the PC gaming handheld market, resulting in the ROG Xbox Ally in partnership with Asus, rumors suggest that pricing for the two models could be more expensive than the Xbox Series X console. Since their announcement in June, we've been looking forward to playing our library of Xbox games on the go without using streaming services like GeForce Now or Xbox Cloud. However, it seems we may have to save a bit more cash to play our library locally.

According to The Shortcut, via a deleted article on NotebookCheck, Asus' Spanish site accidentally listed the ROG Xbox Ally for €599 and the higher-spec Xbox Ally X at €899, respectively. If we were to convert these prices to dollars, that would be roughly $697 and $1162, far more expensive than the Xbox Series X at $599.

That's not to say we'll definitely be seeing a similar price for the U.S. and other markets, but at least, it's a solid indication of how Microsoft wants to price its first official Xbox handheld. Admittedly, it's only a little more expensive than some of the picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles, including the Asus ROG Ally X, but these days, every dollar counts.

For anyone unaware, the ROG Xbox Ally was officially unveiled in June at Microsoft's Xbox Experience keynote, where the company made certain that it was going to be in the PC handheld space for the foreseeable future. Below is a table of what both models will offer:

ROG Xbox Ally ROG Xbox Ally X Processor AMD Ryzen Z2 A AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme Display 7-inch 120Hz IPS (1080p) 7-inch 120Hz IPS (1080p) Battery 60Wh 80Wh RAM 16GB LPDDR5X-6400 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 Storage 512GB 1TB Weight 670g 715g Size 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7mm 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7mm

These easily match other devices in the category, meaning both handhelds should be able to run games like Doom: The Dark Ages and Fortnite easily.

When it comes to the software, both handhelds are powered by a special version of Windows 11, which Microsoft calls the 'Xbox Experience' OS. Reflecting a full-screen version of the Xbox app seen on Windows for several years now, it will display all your Xbox games, as well as those you've bought on other storefronts, such as Steam and Battle.net, on the ROG Xbox Ally. However, if you already have either Valve's console or one of the many Steam Deck alternatives, Microsoft has confirmed you'll be able to load this custom OS onto others once the ROG Xbox Ally line is made available.

When these features are all added up, you can almost see Microsoft's logic for pricing both handhelds so high. These are a glimpse into the company's future, and it seems like they want you to pay prices from a later date. However, it's going to depend on just how well the ROG Xbox Ally line truly performs in the real world and if they could be a true rival to Valve's Steam Deck.

