The ROG Xbox Ally X might have already met its match in this Steam Deck rival

Following the reveal of the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X earlier this year, I've been not-so-patiently anticipating the new handheld from Microsoft and Asus. However, fresh details surrounding the performance potential of the console's processor might have put a bit of a dampener on my excitement, and I'm now thinking about picking up a different Steam Deck rival, the MSI Claw 8 AI+.

This change of heart is inspired by a processor test from tech YouTuber ETA Prime. In the test, ETA Prime pitted the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and its Intel Core Ultra 7 processor against the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme version of the Claw A8, with the latter boasting the same chip as the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally X. Surprisingly, the results revealed that the Intel Core Ultra 7 outperformed the Ryzen Z2 Extreme, offering higher frame rates in some of the best Steam Deck games, including Cyberpunk 2077, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and others.

This latest development isn't great news for those who were also looking forward to checking out the ROG Xbox Ally X, especially when you consider that the handheld is supposed to be a premium alternative to the cheaper ROG Xbox Ally and could cost upwards of $1,000 if the rumors are true. While the MSI Claw 8 AI+ isn't one of the cheaper Steam Deck alternatives, as it also sets you back around $1,000, at least you know you're getting plenty of performance bang for your buck.

While ETA Prime's testing does raise some performance concerns, there's still plenty of reason to be excited about both the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X. For me, it's all about the software, as my main issue with last year's Asus ROG Ally X was its reliance on the Microsoft Windows 11 operating system. If, as rumored, the new handhelds launch with an Xbox-inspired user interface that does away with the trappings and frustrations of the Windows 11 experience, it could make up for the performance not being quite as mind-blowing as we'd originally hoped.

Of course, we won't know just how capable the ROG Xbox Ally is until it arrives later this year, so we'll have to reserve judgment for now.