After months of rumors and speculation, Microsoft, in partnership with ASUS, has finally revealed the long-awaited ROG Xbox Ally. We got our first look at the Xbox handheld at the Xbox Showcase on June 8, marking the company's first official foray into the portable gaming space. However, it also came with a surprise: a custom Windows 11 experience optimized for handhelds, much like Valve's SteamOS for Steam Deck. After some questioning, Microsoft has confirmed some exciting news if you already own a portable gaming console with Windows 11.

According to Stephen Totilo at Game File, Microsoft confirmed that the custom 'Xbox Experience' OS, seen on the ROG Xbox Ally, will be coming to other handhelds. "The Xbox full screen experience will come first to Ally and Ally X, and we will update the in-market ROG Ally and Ally X. Similar full screen Xbox experiences will be rolling out to other Windows handhelds beginning next year."

The ROG Xbox Ally, previously known as 'Project Kennan,' was a genuine surprise at the Xbox Showcase on June 8, considering recent rumors that Microsoft had scrapped plans for a dedicated handheld. Available in two models coming later this year, the handhelds utilize AMD processor hardware and come with at least 16GB of memory. Both devices run on a custom version of Windows 11, called 'Xbox Experience,' which looks like Microsoft's take on SteamOS.

The reveal of the Xbox-like interface was arguably as big a surprise as seeing the Xbox Ally on June 8, as we didn't expect to see a version of Windows 11 optimized for handhelds until next year at least. Looking at Microsoft's blog announcing the devices, the operating system looks like a cross between SteamOS, the Xbox dashboard, and the Xbox Game Bar. This is going to be very appealing to gamers who own a bunch of Xbox and PC games, as it'll be a far easier way of accessing these instead of using a vanilla version of Windows 11 that feels annoyingly clunky on even the best handheld consoles.

The revamped software also boasts Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) features, which search for players using cheats and mods in online matches in games such as Fortnite and Dragon Ball FighterZ. Because EAC works with Windows 11, this feature could give Microsoft a huge advantage over SteamOS, as Valve has yet to solve compatibility issues with games that have EAC. If Microsoft puts the pedal to the gas and makes Xbox Experience available for other handhelds sooner rather than later, it could potentially leapfrog SteamOS.

For now, we'll have to wait and see if the ROG Xbox Ally can dethrone the Steam Deck OLED, but given this latest update, it looks promising for Asus and Microsoft.