Roll a Stickman codes October 2026

Rolling for the right stickmen is only half the battle. With Roll a Stickman codes, you can pick up stacks of potions and rerolls to help strengthen your squad and push through tougher bases. Some codes even hand out Base Keys and gems, giving you more ways to improve your chances against the bosses ahead.

You'll need every advantage you can get as the difficulty ramps up, so redeem these freebies before they disappear.

Here are all the new Roll a Stickman codes:

3KLIKES - 17k instant rolls, six crates, six luck potions, five haste potions, five gilded potions, five war potions, 20 trait rerolls, 25 card tomes, four Base Keys, 50 gems, one stat reset (new!)

- 17k instant rolls, six crates, six luck potions, five haste potions, five gilded potions, five war potions, 20 trait rerolls, 25 card tomes, four Base Keys, 50 gems, one stat reset (new!) 1KLIKES - 14k instant rolls, six crates, six luck potions, five haste potions, five gilded potions, five war potions, 20 trait rerolls, 25 card tomes, four Base Keys, 50 gems, one stat reset

- 14k instant rolls, six crates, six luck potions, five haste potions, five gilded potions, five war potions, 20 trait rerolls, 25 card tomes, four Base Keys, 50 gems, one stat reset 500LIKES - 12k instant rolls, six crates, six luck potions, five haste potions, five gilded potions, five war potions, 20 trait rerolls, 25 card tomes, four Base Keys, 50 gems, two stat resets

- 12k instant rolls, six crates, six luck potions, five haste potions, five gilded potions, five war potions, 20 trait rerolls, 25 card tomes, four Base Keys, 50 gems, two stat resets 200LIKES - 9.1k instant rolls, four crates, five luck potions, four haste potions, four gilded potions, four war potions, 15 trait rerolls, 20 card tomes, three Base Keys, one stat reset (requires stage 100)

- 9.1k instant rolls, four crates, five luck potions, four haste potions, four gilded potions, four war potions, 15 trait rerolls, 20 card tomes, three Base Keys, one stat reset (requires stage 100) GRINDER - 3.3k instant rolls, three crates, four luck potions, three haste potions, two gilded potions, three war potions, ten trait rerolls, 15 card tomes, two Base Keys (requires 10k rolls)

- 3.3k instant rolls, three crates, four luck potions, three haste potions, two gilded potions, three war potions, ten trait rerolls, 15 card tomes, two Base Keys (requires 10k rolls) 50LIKES - 3.6k instant rolls, three crates, four luck potions, three haste potions, three gilded potions, three war potions, 12 trait rerolls, 15 card tomes, two Base Keys, one stat reset

- 3.6k instant rolls, three crates, four luck potions, three haste potions, three gilded potions, three war potions, 12 trait rerolls, 15 card tomes, two Base Keys, one stat reset 20LIKES - 2.2k instant rolls, two crates, three luck potions, two haste potions, two gilded potions, two war potions, eight trait rerolls, 12 card tomes, one Base Key

- 2.2k instant rolls, two crates, three luck potions, two haste potions, two gilded potions, two war potions, eight trait rerolls, 12 card tomes, one Base Key RANKED - 1.4k instant rolls, two crates, three luck potions, two haste potions, one gilded potion, two war potions, five trait rerolls, ten card tomes

- 1.4k instant rolls, two crates, three luck potions, two haste potions, one gilded potion, two war potions, five trait rerolls, ten card tomes BREW - 180 instant rolls, three luck potions, two haste potions, one gilded potion

- 180 instant rolls, three luck potions, two haste potions, one gilded potion RELEASE - 1.1k instant rolls, one crate, two luck potions, one haste potion, two trait rerolls, five card tomes

For more Roblox game freebies, check out our other Roblox codes guides.

How do I redeem Roll a Stickman codes?

If you're not sure how to get your goodies, follow these steps to claim your Roll a Stickman rewards:

Launch Roll a Stickman on Roblox. Make sure you've joined the Ultrain Studios Roblox group Open the menu in the top-right corner of the screen. Select the 'codes' button Enter a code and press 'redeem' Open your mailbox using the envelope icon Claim your rewards

Some codes have extra requirements, such as reaching stage 100 or completing 10k rolls, so check the notes in the list above if a code doesn't work.

What is Roll a Stickman in Roblox?

Roll a Stickman is a Roblox game from Ultrain Studios where you roll for soldiers to build an army and defend your castle. You encounter different units as you progress through bases, taking on increasingly challenging bosses along the way. Potions, rerolls, and other upgrades help you improve your army and keep moving forward.

What are Roll a Stickman codes?

Roll a Stickman codes are gifts from the game's developers. Redeem them for useful items such as trait rerolls, card tomes, Base Keys, gems, and stat resets.

How can I get more Roll a Stickman codes?

The best way to get more codes is by coming back to this page, as we're often hunting for new rewards. You can also check the Ultrain Studios Roblox group, but we'll keep an eye out for anything they post.

Is there a Roll a Stickman Discord server?

Yes, Roll a Stickman has an official Discord server. Join to keep up with the game and the latest update announcements. It's worth checking in regularly if you want to chat with other players, too.

Why are my Roll a Stickman codes not working?

If a code isn't working, first check that you've entered it correctly. Roll a Stickman codes aren't case-sensitive, but spelling still matters, so it's best to copy and paste a code from our list. If you've met the requirements and the code still fails, it may have expired.

That's all you need to know about Roll a Stickman codes. Come back soon for more treats.