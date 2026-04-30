Roll an Anime codes April 2026

Redeem new units with Roll an Anime codes so that you can activate a free money glitch with powerful allies at your side.

Roll an Anime codes - Roblox figure stands on the anime farming plot with units in the background
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A crossover of epic proportions like this one comes with certain benefits, so here are all the latest Roll an Anime codes to make sure you're prevailing - both financially and in terms of collecting your anime faves across space, time, and genre. We got you.

Codes currently get you exclusive units to place on your plot, including OP units like One Piece's Luffy. We imagine they'll also offer dice and cash at some point, so watch out for that, too.

Here are all the new Roll an Anime codes:

  • WELCOME - Luffy unit

These codes are just some of the many Roblox codes you can get freebies with in all the best Roblox games, so redeem them before it's too late!

How do I redeem my Roll an Anime codes?

It's really easy to redeem Roll an Anime codes once you know what you're looking out for. Just follow these simple steps:

  • Launch Roll an Anime on Roblox
  • Head to 'shops' and find the 'free reward' stand next to the market stalls
  • Enter your code and hit 'verify'
  • Enjoy your freebie!

Roll an Anime codes redemption screen with Pocket Tactics filled in where the code goes

How do I get more Roll an Anime codes?

At the moment, the developer doesn't have a set drop schedule for codes, so when it comes to new ones, your guess is as good as ours. That being said, it can be a pain to slog through the game's community page or Discord server to find new ones, so we suggest just checking back in here every so often, as we regularly hunt for the latest codes, as well as letting you know which ones have expired.

Is there a Roll an Anime Discord server?

Yes, there is a Roll and Anime Discord server, and you can join it here to talk to other players about your plots as well as participate in community events, giveaways, and polls. You'll also be able to get news about the game quickly, as the developers often post announcements to keep you informed. It's a pretty good deal, we think.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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