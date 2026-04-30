Roll an Anime codes April 2026

A crossover of epic proportions like this one comes with certain benefits, so here are all the latest Roll an Anime codes to make sure you're prevailing - both financially and in terms of collecting your anime faves across space, time, and genre. We got you.

Codes currently get you exclusive units to place on your plot, including OP units like One Piece's Luffy. We imagine they'll also offer dice and cash at some point, so watch out for that, too.

Here are all the new Roll an Anime codes:

WELCOME - Luffy unit

These codes are just some of the many Roblox codes you can get freebies with in all the best Roblox games, so redeem them before it's too late!

How do I redeem my Roll an Anime codes?

It's really easy to redeem Roll an Anime codes once you know what you're looking out for. Just follow these simple steps:

Launch Roll an Anime on Roblox

Head to 'shops' and find the 'free reward' stand next to the market stalls

Enter your code and hit 'verify'

Enjoy your freebie!

How do I get more Roll an Anime codes?

At the moment, the developer doesn't have a set drop schedule for codes, so when it comes to new ones, your guess is as good as ours. That being said, it can be a pain to slog through the game's community page or Discord server to find new ones, so we suggest just checking back in here every so often, as we regularly hunt for the latest codes, as well as letting you know which ones have expired.

Is there a Roll an Anime Discord server?

Yes, there is a Roll and Anime Discord server, and you can join it here to talk to other players about your plots as well as participate in community events, giveaways, and polls. You'll also be able to get news about the game quickly, as the developers often post announcements to keep you informed. It's a pretty good deal, we think.