Roll Anime to Fight codes July 2026

It's not easy to fight off hordes of enemies, but we all know it's a bit easier when your favorite anime characters are at your side. Mind you, it's even better when you have Roll Anime to Fight codes, which is why we do our best to track them down for you.

Beyond loving anime, we have a soft spot for this game because it offers something a bit different, needing you to merge your characters to make them even stronger, rather than a typical upgrade system.

Here are all the new Roll Anime to Fight codes:

ADMINABUSE! - rewards (need to reach wave 76)

- rewards (need to reach wave 76) BLEACHPART2!​ - one diamond Broly, ten trait shards, and 15k gold

To get more freebies, stop by our Roblox codes page.

How do I redeem Roll Anime to Fight codes?

Redeem Roll Anime to Fight codes by following these steps:

Launch Roll Anime to Fight on Roblox

Tap the codes button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Roll Anime to Fight codes?

These codes let you get more characters, shards, and gold, all of which can help you survive against the hordes. Most Roblox developers hand out codes for milestones, events, and updates, so they can drop at any time. To avoid missing out, make sure you bookmark this page and check in periodically.

Is there a Roll Anime to Fight Discord?

If you want to meet other anime fans to gush about the latest chapters and episodes with, we highly recommend you join the game's Discord. However, it's just as good for staying up to date with the latest news and updates concerning the game.

How do I get more Roll Anime to Fight codes?

We're your best port of call when looking for codes, as we often look for new ones and put them here in one handy place for you. However, we know some people prefer to hunt for them alone, so give the game's social media channels and Discord server a try if that sounds like you.

Now you know all the new Roll Anime to Fight codes. You never know when the next freebie might drop, so check in again soon.