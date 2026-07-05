Roll to Defend codes July 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Roll to Defend codes for free coins, brains, and boosts to keep those rebirths coming.

Roll to Defend codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt standing by a wooden picket fence
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Use our Roll to Defend codes for tons of free coins, brains, and other boosts that would otherwise set you back a pretty penny. Coins let you unlock new areas and upgrade your units, while brains are the currency you need to perform rebirths. The sky really is the limit in this incremental growth game, so keep rolling for units and slaying the undead until the cows come home.

We look for new Roll to Defend codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back the next time you need some grey matter to spend on rebirths.

Here are all the new Roll to Defend codes:

  • JULY4TH - 10k coins, 5k brains, two roll boosts, and one stellar potion (new!)
  • ADMINABUSED - 1m coins and 35k brains (new!)

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies to claim, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for tons more boosts.

Roll to Defend codes: A screenshot of the codes box in Roll to Defend with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Roll to Defend codes?

Redeeming Roll to Defend codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Roll to Defend in Roblox
  • Complete the short tutorial
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get extra luck in Roll to Defend?

There are many ways to increase your luck in Roll to Defend, but the easiest way is to join the game's Roblox group and like the game. Then, you can claim +1 luck permanently in-game. You can also increase this stat by unlocking new areas, buying the battle pass, and playing with friends.

Roll to Defend codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Roll to Defend Discord server?

Yes, there is a Roll to Defend Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, ask questions, and report any bugs that you find.

How do I get more Roll to Defend codes?

The easiest way to get more Roll to Defend codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. Let us do the hard work of finding and verifying new codes for you, while you focus on rolling new units and killing more zombies. If you have a spare second, you can look for codes in the game's Discord server.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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