Roll to Defend codes July 2026

Use our Roll to Defend codes for tons of free coins, brains, and other boosts that would otherwise set you back a pretty penny. Coins let you unlock new areas and upgrade your units, while brains are the currency you need to perform rebirths. The sky really is the limit in this incremental growth game, so keep rolling for units and slaying the undead until the cows come home.

We look for new Roll to Defend codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back the next time you need some grey matter to spend on rebirths.

Here are all the new Roll to Defend codes:

JULY4TH - 10k coins, 5k brains, two roll boosts, and one stellar potion (new!)

- 10k coins, 5k brains, two roll boosts, and one stellar potion (new!) ADMINABUSED - 1m coins and 35k brains (new!)

This isn't the only Roblox game with freebies to claim, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for tons more boosts.

How do I redeem Roll to Defend codes?

Redeeming Roll to Defend codes is super simple. All you have to do is:

Open Roll to Defend in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Shop button

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get extra luck in Roll to Defend?

There are many ways to increase your luck in Roll to Defend, but the easiest way is to join the game's Roblox group and like the game. Then, you can claim +1 luck permanently in-game. You can also increase this stat by unlocking new areas, buying the battle pass, and playing with friends.

Is there a Roll to Defend Discord server?

Yes, there is a Roll to Defend Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest announcements, ask questions, and report any bugs that you find.

How do I get more Roll to Defend codes?

The easiest way to get more Roll to Defend codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. Let us do the hard work of finding and verifying new codes for you, while you focus on rolling new units and killing more zombies. If you have a spare second, you can look for codes in the game's Discord server.