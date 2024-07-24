Build a mammoth farm with a free copy of farm sim Roots of Pacha

If the technology of today and the fast-paced city are getting you down, then why not enter our Roots of Pacha giveaway to get a free code for the game on Nintendo Switch?

Roots of Pacha is one of our favorite farm games, set in the stone age, and offering a different flavor of farm sim to the usual modern-day titles. In the game, you build up your own farm with the help of your village while getting to know your neighbors and your environment. Yes, there are prehistoric creatures to befriend like woolly mammoths.

Cook, fish, decorate, and do so much more with the stunning 1.2 update, releasing on July 31 – these codes give you the full game and the update for free, so you can play right as it launches.

We’re giving away three US codes and three European codes for Roots of Pacha on Nintendo Switch. With the Switch game, you get the new content coming with the game in the upcoming 1.2 update. Enter below, but make sure to enter the correct competition for your region or your entry will be disqualified. Our giveaway runs from July 24 to July 31, 2024. We’ll contact the winners as soon as possible after this date.

Read our terms and conditions here for more information on our giveaways and how we run them, then scroll down below to enter. Remember to enter the correct region, otherwise, your entry won’t count. Good luck!

