Roria Conquest codes May 2026

If you want a Poké-style creature collector without ever having to leave Roblox, this game is here to save you - and so are we, with Roria Conquest codes. We'll be honest - the line between harmless inspiration and conspicuous rip-off is very thin here, but the similarities at least mean that this Roblox game is a lot of fun.

Codes can net you new balls to catch friends with, heals, revives, potions, and currencies, as well as boosts to your gameplay. You'll be the champion of Roria in no time at all with these, but keep in mind that many of them have a requirement in order to use them.

Here are all the new Roria Conquest codes:

IKnowIWasLate - a level 50 Shiny Garganacl (requires five gym badges) (expires on May 10) (new!)

EarlyGame - 20 pokéballs, ten super potions, ten revives, ten full heals, ten UMV batteries, 20k pokédollars, 100 BP, and 1k tix (requires one gym badge)

RoPowerFreebie - an hour of shiny ropower and an hour of legend ropower (requires one gym badge)

MidGame - ten quick balls, ten full heals, ten revives, ten hyper potions, 30k pokédollars, 100 BP, and 1k tix (requires four gym badges)

BreederPack - a destiny knot, an everstone, a soothe bell, 2k tix, and 80 BP (requires four gym badges)

EVPack - ten PP max, ten of each EV vitamin, 200 BP, 10k tix, and 75k pokédollars (requires four gym badges)

CollectorPack - three lucky eggs, 20 rare candies, 20 link stones, 20 luxury balls, 20 quick balls, 20 ultra balls, 250 BP, 25k tix, and 100k PokéDollars (requires four gym badges)

PermanentPackage - 4.4k BP, 45K tix, 450K pokédollars, two hours of legend roPower, two hours of shiny ropower, two hours of EXP ropower, and two hours of money ropower (2 Hours) (requires six gym badges)

EndGame - ten UMV Batteries, a macho brace, an ability capsule, an ability patch, 100k pokédollars, 200 BP, and 2k tix (requires eight gym badges)

CompetitivePack - an ability patch, an ability capsule, ten bottle caps, 100k pokédollars, 5k tix, and 500 BP (requires eight gym badges)

ChampionOfRoria - 20 UMV batteries, ten bottle caps, ten ability capsules, five ability patches, 100k pokédollars, 500 BP, and 5k Tix (requires champion badge)

Roria Conquest codes are just some of the very many Roblox codes that offer free items for your Roblox games, so make sure you redeem them all while you still can.

How do I redeem my Roria Conquest codes?

It's pretty easy to redeem Roria Conquest codes, so just follow the simple steps below, and you'll be with your sweet, sweet freebies in no time:

Open Roria Conquest in Roblox

Open 'menu' and head to 'settings'

Input your code, hit enter, and then click 'yes' when prompted to save

Find out what you've redeemed!

How do I get more Roria Conquest codes?

It's hard to say when more codes will become available, as the developer drops them quite sporadically, making it hard to predict. If you want to look for codes, we advise checking the game's social media channels. However, we're willing to reach an agreement with you - if you bookmark this page, we'll do all the work of searching for new codes ourselves and update this page super regularly. All you have to do is come back to this page and check in. There's no catch, we just want to spread the freebie love.

Is there a Roria Conquest Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here to get all the latest about the game from the developer, including leaks, dev blogs, and patch notes. Plus, you can participate in the community by posting your art, chatting with players, asking questions, and participating in giveaways for even more freebies.

Expired codes:

NukingIsWeak

CollectingTapus

LateEarthDay

That's all the Roria Conquest codes you'll want or need, so go out there and find some new friends.