Strange new GTA 5 clone RP Grand quietly drops on iPhone and Android

If you’re looking for a fix of GTA 5 style action on mobile, Grand Games’ RP Grand tries to bring those Rockstar vibes to iOS and Android.

RP Grand: An image of three bank robbers in RP Grand on iPhone and Android.
RP Grand 

With no proper GTA 5 mobile port out there, it looks like developer Grand Games is trying to fill the void with RP Grand. Seemingly styled after Rockstar Games’ multiplayer counterpart GTA Online, this strange amalgamation of the open-world franchise has likely fallen under your radar. However, if you’re curious about its palm tree-laden shores, RP Grand recently launched on iPhone and Android.

The free mobile game has debuted rather quietly, though, with Grand Games giving little fanfare to the brand-new multiplayer game’s arrival. Leaving a fully-fledged narrative behind and focusing more on the ‘blow up shit’ attitude that GTA Online preaches, RP Grand’s official description doesn’t mince its words: “Dive into an amazing open world of new possibilities, [and] choose a unique role and reach the top in this world.” In fact, Grand Games claims you “have every opportunity to become the most influential person among thousands of players.”

And to its credit, RP Grand is already attracting players despite its minimal presence on social media. According to iOS and Android app tracker tool AppMagic, the game has surpassed over an estimated 20,000 downloads since it launched earlier this month.

Grand Games’ recent patch for RP Grand added over 30 tweaks, which gives an inclination as to what you’ll be able to get up to. Robbing shops, customizing your own player and vehicles, and rising up through the criminal underworld are all part of the daily grind, but what intrigues us is the option to get a normal 9-5 job.

So if you’d prefer to keep your nose clean and out of the law’s way, RP Grand offers you plentiful job opportunities to become an upstanding citizen. Aside from playing GTA V on PC, the role-playing aspect that makes it one of the best open-world games around is sorely missing from other platforms. We’re not saying that RP Grand is up to that standard just yet, but it is certainly an ambitious approach straight out of the gate to emulate it.

RP Grand: An image of three players in the open world in RP Grand.

You can download RP Grand on the App Store, or the Android APK via Grand Games’ website right now. However, if you’re looking for a slightly different adventure, we’ve got you covered with our list of the best games like GTA out there. We can even show you whether it is possible to play GTA V mobile, too.

