It's nearly Christmas, so it's time to grab the new Run a Christmas Tree Lot codes and set up a stunning seasonal business. Stock your lot with the freshest trees, then greet customers as they select their firs and pines, load them up into the truck, and watch the cash roll in.

To help you buy new expansions and bonuses, you can use these codes to get plenty of free cash - and some extra reputation points.

Here are all the new Run a Christmas Tree Lot codes:

YETI - 3k reputation

- 3k reputation BLITZ - $30k cash

- $30k cash MISTLETOE - double cash for 30 minutes

- double cash for 30 minutes SNOWBALL - $10k cash

- $10k cash HOHOHO - 4k reputation

- 4k reputation IMBROKE - $25k cash

- $25k cash BUDDYTHEELF - $10k cash

- $10k cash JINGLEBELLS - 1k reputation

- 1k reputation NICELIST - double reputation for ten minutes

Check out our Roblox code guides, which are packed with freebies for the best Roblox games.

How do I redeem Run a Christmas Tree Lot codes?

To redeem codes in Run a Christmas Tree Lot, follow the steps below:

Launch Run a Christmas Tree Lot in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Click the menu on the right-hand side of the screen

Hit the codes option

Copy and paste or type in a code

Click redeem

There you are, plenty of extra cash and some reputation points.

What are Run a Christmas Tree Lot codes?

Like most Roblox games, Run a Christmas Tree Lot gets codes from time to time that you can redeem for free extras in the game. Made by developer Mr. Grinchmas, the codes are made with Christmas and winter-related things in mind, like yeti and mistletoe.

Is there a Run a Christmas Tree Lot Discord server?

If you want to get more involved in your lot and find other players to talk shop with, you can join a Discord server made specifically for the game. There are channels for asking questions, getting information, finding new codes, and just chatting.

Expired codes:

OGTICKET

CHRISTMAS

Those are all the Run a Christmas Tree Lot codes there are for now; check back later for more.