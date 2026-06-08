Run a Restaurant codes June 2026

Unlock your inner Gordon Ramsay and use these Run a Restaurant codes to start your food-based empire. Build your restaurant up from a small, two-table room into a booming business by buying furniture, staff, and extra ovens to cook more food at once.

There's also a farming and ranching element, where you can unlock crops and animals to make new recipes, which means more money in your pocket.

Here are all the new Run a Restaurant codes:

RAR4EVER - one fancy painting

You can see all the current Roblox codes in our guide here, so head on over to grab plenty of gems, cash, boosts, and more.

How do I redeem Run a Restaurant codes?

Here are instructions on how to redeem codes in the Roblox game:

Launch Run a Restaurant in Roblox

Once you're in the game, click the settings icon

Scroll to the bottom of the menu

Type or paste in a code one at a time

Hit submit

Enjoy your freebies!

Where can I get more Run a Restaurant codes?

The only way to get more codes to use in Run a Restaurant is to wait for the game's developer, Burnt Toast Labs, to release them. We keep our eyes peeled for any new codes, constantly test them, and keep our list above up to date. So, bookmark this page and check back soon for more!

Is there a Run a Restaurant Discord server?

You can join an official Run a Restaurant Discord server via the link, which you can find on the Roblox game's page. Here, you can chat with other players, see all of the latest updates right from the game's developer.