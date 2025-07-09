As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Grab a free copy of the latest Rune Factory on Switch or Steam Deck from us

Enter our Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma giveaway to be in with a chance of winning the game and DLC on Nintendo Switch or Steam.

rune factory guardians of azuma giveaway - the male main character over a blurred background
Nintendo Switch Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma 

We've got a great giveaway for you this week. You've got the chance to win a copy of Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma on Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, or Steam Deck, along with all of the available DLC associated with the platform, too.

If you haven't heard of the franchise, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is the latest addition to the series of games, and is a spin-off title set in the Azuma area. Here, you become the one in charge, whose job it is to build up seasonal villages with crops, businesses, and more.

We have a full Guardians of Azuma review here for you to check out, but the long and short of it is this game is really fun. There's so much to do, from making friends to fishing, and a story to follow, or you can just focus on making the best villages you can to improve the lives of those who live there. Oh, and there's the Seasons of Love DLC to enjoy, adding new romance candidates to woo during your time in Azuma.

We're giving away two codes each for Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, or Steam Deck, complete with DLC. Our giveaway runs from July 9 to July 16, 2025. We'll draw the winners and contact them as soon as possible after this date. Read our terms and conditions here, then scroll down to enter. Good luck, Guardians!

Nintendo Switch entry

Pocket Tactics - Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Switch code giveaway

Nintendo Switch 2 entry

Pocket Tactics - Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Switch 2 code giveaway

Steam Deck entry

Pocket Tactics - Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Steam code giveaway

Please remember to enter the correct competition for your platform. The Switch version will work on Switch 2, but not vice versa.

