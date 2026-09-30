RuneScape Dragonwilds corrupted saves affect thousands, but Jagex has a fix in the works

RuneScape Dragonwilds has a nasty corrupted save problem, but Jagex isn't about to leave affected players to start their adventures all over again. Around 1,000 players across consoles and PC encountered the issue during launch, and the developer is now preparing a fix that comes with fresh gear and a hefty helping of skill levels.

In a new blog post, disconnecting from RuneScape Dragonwilds, putting a console into sleep mode, or otherwise interrupting a session could leave saves "unreadable or inaccessible." The main culprit? Editing your character's appearance. Thankfully, the developer has disabled the feature and rolled out a fix to prevent further corruption, but that doesn't bring back the saves already affected.

That's only half the battle, though. The players who already lost access to their saves still need to get back into the game. "We've been working closely with our console partners to exhaust every possible option," Jagex says, while admitting that the recovery process varies depending on which solution it uses. Rather than wiping their progress entirely, the developer plans to replace corrupted character saves with new characters equipped with Tier 4 gear, returning them to the worlds they've already explored.

You'll also keep your character's name, appearance, private chest access, and world progression, so there's no need to rebuild your entire adventure. The developer is even giving affected players a boost by pre-leveling their skills and providing essential equipment to get them back into the action.

These levels aren't plucked out of thin air, either. Jagex is using aggregated player progression data to establish average skill levels, giving affected players a benchmark for their replacement characters. As if one save problem wasn't enough, the studio is now investigating another issue with the new Switch game.

After the 1.0.0.6 patch, players have consistently reported that progress and inventory items didn't carry over when hopping between worlds. Jagex says on social media it's already testing a hotfix, aiming to release it on October 1, 2026.

With replacement characters, boosted skills, and Tier 4 gear on the way, affected adventurers should have a much easier time getting back on their feet. Now, let's just hope the next update doesn't introduce another way to lose everything.