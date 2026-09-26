RuneScape Dragonwilds crossplay and cross-progression guide

Let’s get you up to speed on how RuneScape Dragonwilds crossplay works, and whether there’s cross-progression in Jagex’s fantasy RPG.

RuneScape Dragonwilds crossplay: An image of an RS Dragonwilds squad standing together in Ashenfall.
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RuneScape: Dragonwilds 
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Exploring Ashenfall is a blast, but like any good survival crafting game, it's better with friends. That's where RuneScape Dragonwilds crossplay comes into play. Whether you're playing on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC, bringing your squad together is where the fun really begins. But how does it work?

We'll answer that and all of your questions about RuneScape Dragonwilds cross-progression too, so make yourself a Rat Roast, boil some water, and get ready for some goblin slaying with your pals.

Does RuneScape Dragonwilds have crossplay?

Yes, RuneScape Dragonwilds supports crossplay across Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For those of you on desktop or handheld PCs, you can use Steam, Epic Games Store, or the Jagex Launcher, with everyone able to join the same crossplay world.

The host needs to enable crossplay when loading the multiplayer world. Crossplay worlds then appear in the world browser, while invite codes provide a quicker way to get friends into your game.

RuneScape Dragonwilds crossplay: An image of a RS Dragonwilds crossplay on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.

Does RuneScape Dragonwilds have cross-progression?

No, RuneScape Dragonwilds does not support cross-progression or cross-save between platforms. For example, you can use your existing Nintendo Switch 2 character to play with other console players, but you can't transfer that save to PS5, Xbox, or PC. Steam Cloud Save still works within the Steam version, but it doesn't transfer your progression to other platforms.

RuneScape Dragonwilds crossplay: An image of an invite code in RS Dragonwilds.

How do I invite friends in RuneScape Dragonwilds?

The invite code system is the fastest way to get a cross-platform group together. Here's how to set it up:

  • As host, load or create a world, select 'Edit Settings' and enable 'Crossplay'
  • Once you enter the world, open the pause menu and share the 'Invite Code' in the top-right corner with your friends

They can then go to enter the code from the game's menus and join. The code changes whenever the host reloads the world, so grab a new one if someone can't connect. Crossplay-enabled worlds also appear in the world browser.

What is the max party size in RuneScape Dragonwilds?

If you're playing RuneScape Dragonwilds on Nintendo Switch 2, handheld PC, or consoles, you can team up with up to three other players in standard online co-op, giving you a four-player party. Dedicated servers increase that limit to six players, but they require a separate PC or hosting service, so they're less convenient for handheld players looking to jump straight into a game. Dedicated servers need 2GB of base RAM plus 1GB per player, while Jagex also supports third-party hosting through Shockbyte.

How does crossplay work on RuneScape Dragonwilds dedicated servers?

Dedicated servers support crossplay, letting PC and console players share the same world. If you're playing on consoles, though, you'll need to join a dedicated server rather than host one yourself. Players hosting their own server must configure the settings in the RuneScape Dragonwilds config on PC before launching.

And that's everything you need to know about RuneScape Dragonwilds crossplay and cross-progression. Now, go get your party together.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.