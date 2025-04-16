Can I play RuneScape: Dragonwilds on Steam Deck? It’s a question that many Old School Runescape fans want to know after Jagex launched the open-world survival game into early access recently. Our RuneScape: Dragonwilds Steam Deck guide is here to answer all your queries and get you set up to take Ashenfall on the go with you.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds has a lot of competition in the handheld space, as you can play most of the best open-world games on the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. If you’re wondering which handheld is best for you, make sure to check out our Nintendo Switch vs Steam Deck comparison and browse our picks for the best Steam Deck games.

Can I play RuneScape: Dragonwilds on Steam Deck?

Yes, you can play RuneScape: Dragonwilds on Steam Deck. Despite the game being in early access and some people struggling to get it working, we can confirm that Jagex’s game does run on the Valve handheld. Getting the settings right can be a little fiddly, and you may need to use peripherals like a Bluetooth keyboard at certain moments, but Dragonwilds runs with no major bugs or graphics issues.

Is RuneScape: Dragonwilds Steam Deck verified?

RuneScape: Dragonwilds’ current Steam Deck status is Unknown. This means that Valve hasn’t collected enough player data to give it a rating, but this doesn’t mean that it’s unplayable.

What are the best Steam Deck settings for RuneScape: Dragonwilds?

These are the best RuneScape: Dragonwilds Steam Deck settings, according to our friends at PCGN:

Quality: Very Low

Frame Rate Limit: Dynamic

Resolution: Display Native

Upscaling Mode: AMD FSR

Upscaling Quality: Quality

Frame Generation: Off

VSync: Off

How do I install RuneScape: Dragonwilds on Steam Deck?

To install RuneScape: Dragonwilds on Steam Deck, you need to install it via your Steam library. You can do this with games that you purchase directly from Steam, or with codes you’ve claimed via third-party sources like Humble Bundle.

That’s everything you need to know about playing RuneScape: Dragonwilds on Steam Deck. If you’re wondering what other new releases run on Valve’s portable PC, check out our Civ 7 Steam Deck, REPO Steam Deck, and The Last of Us Steam Deck guides next.