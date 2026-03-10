The Rush Royale x Pac-Man collaboration comes from a "partnership built on mutual respect"

There are many iconic videogame franchises out there, but few reach the heights and have the history of Pac-Man, which turns 40 this year. Mobile games are also a dime a dozen, but not all of them reach the five-year mark or amass 100 million players. Rush Royale recently achieved both of those things. So, now is the perfect time for a Rush Royale x Pac-Man collaboration, and the good folks at My.Games and Bandai Namco clearly agree.

The famous yellow character is enjoying a two-week stint in the mobile game, starting today, bringing a Pac-Man-inspired level to Rush Royale, featuring a retro 8-bit style. The level centers on endless co-op gameplay, where you need to survive for as long as possible with classic Pac-Man villains, Blinky, Inky, Pinky, and Clyde, leading waves of enemies to fight against you. Perhaps the most endearing thing about this limited-time mode is that one of you controls Pac-Man, while the other player is Duck, the mascot for Rush Royale, each offering a different way to play.

Naturally, some of the iconic power-ups from the Pac-Man franchise appear randomly throughout the level, adding even more authenticity to the collaboration. Such a big partnership has us asking questions, like how it came about. What makes these two games go well together? What does the future of Rush Royale look like?

Luckily for us, My.Games' project director of Rush Royale, Alexey Kornev, was happy to answer our questions. So, what are you waiting for? Buckle up and learn about one of 2026's most exciting crossovers.

Pocket Tactics: Whose idea was the collaboration? Did it come from My.Games or Bandai Namco?

Alexey Kornev: The idea originated on our side. We were exploring collaboration opportunities with franchises that feel timeless and immediately resonate with players, and Pac-Man stood out as a natural fit. When we approached Bandai Namco, there was a strong shared enthusiasm from the outset, which allowed the collaboration to develop into a genuine partnership built on mutual respect for both brands.

What is it that makes Pac-Man the perfect franchise for Rush Royale to team with?

Pac-Man is a timeless gaming icon that resonates strongly with our core audience. We knew that many of our players grew up with the brand or are deeply familiar with its legacy, which makes the emotional connection immediate. At the same time, Pac-Man's clear visual identity and arcade roots translate naturally into gameplay-driven experiences. The maze mechanics, recognizable characters, and fast-paced action align well with Rush Royale's strategic and dynamic combat style.

How easy has it been to gel Pac-Man and its beloved characters with the gameplay you have in Rush Royale?

Pac-Man has evolved visually over the decades and exists in several distinct styles. We carefully selected the version that best aligned with Rush Royale's colorful, stylized art direction. That decision made the visual integration feel natural from the Start.

From there, the focus was on creativity: adapting iconic elements like the maze dynamics and the Ghost characters into mechanics that fit seamlessly within Rush Royale's gameplay. Ultimately, it was less about technical hurdles and more about thoughtfully reimagining familiar characters in a way that feels authentic to both universes.

Did you consider collaborating with any other franchises to celebrate Rush Royale's fifth anniversary?

We're always exploring different partnership opportunities and staying open to conversations with various brands. Timing, creative alignment, and mutual interest all play an important role in making a collaboration happen.

What reaction are you expecting from your players in response to this collaboration? Has your community had any impact on your decision to partner with Pac-Man?

This collaboration is designed as a surprise for our players, building upon Pac‑Man's status as a classic and delivering a strong sense of excitement and pure fun through a specially created game event built around this partnership. Our community has been asking for more collaborations for quite some time, especially recalling some of our previous crossover projects. We listen closely to our players, and their interest in seeing iconic brands enter the Rush Royale universe absolutely influenced our decision.

Can fans expect more partnerships of this calibre in the future?

Absolutely. Collaborations are an important part of how we evolve Rush Royale and keep the experience fresh for our players.

Rush Royale has hit 100 million downloads worldwide. What do you think it is about the game that continues to entice so many players?

What keeps players engaged is the depth and variety within the game. Rush Royale offers a wide range of events, characters, and strategic combinations, so the experience constantly feels fresh and dynamic.

As a live-service title, the game is continuously evolving. We regularly introduce new content, mechanics, and limited-time modes, which gives players something new to explore and master.

On the back of the last question, Rush Royale has a lot of competition in the tower defense genre. How do you think it stands out from the crowd?

One of the key factors that sets Rush Royale apart is its distinctive visual style. The game has a bright, recognizable, and character-driven aesthetic that immediately differentiates it from more traditional or realistic tower defense titles.

Beyond visuals, Rush Royale blends tower defense mechanics with PvP dynamics and merge-based strategy, creating a faster and more interactive experience. That combination of strong visual identity and dynamic gameplay gives Rush Royale a unique position within a highly competitive genre.

What challenges have you faced over the last five years in ensuring Rush Royale is a success?

The mobile gaming market evolves constantly, and keeping the pace with that change can be challenging at times. Player expectations shift, platform requirements change, new competitors enter the space, and regulations continue to develop across different regions.

Against that backdrop, success over the past five years hasn't been about a single breakthrough moment; it's been about continuous adaptation, careful listening to our community, and consistently evolving alongside the market. Most importantly, none of this would be possible without the incredible support and passion of our players. We want to sincerely thank the Rush Royale community and hope you enjoy the Pac-Man: Arcade event and have a lot of fun!

What do the next five years look like for Rush Royale?

The next five years are about building on what we do best - developing the game while staying true to its core identity. We plan to continue expanding content, introducing new characters and modes, and exploring fresh ideas that keep the experience engaging, while ensuring the game remains welcoming and rewarding for both new and long-term players. Our goal is sustainable growth: building on the strong foundation we've created, listening closely to our community, and continuing to refine and improve the game.