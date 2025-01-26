We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Rust Mobile is real and there’s an alpha test on its way

The Rust Mobile alpha test sees the decade-old survival title take its first steps into the portable gaming world, but there’s a catch.

Rust Mobile 

Over ten years since the game’s initial PC release, Facepunch Studios is releasing Rust Mobile. What’s even better is that, if you’re intrigued by this idea, you could be among the first to experience the portable version thanks to the upcoming alpha test.

According to the developer’s website, Rust Mobile is “officially authorized and endorsed by Facepunch Studios,” so we have faith that it’ll stay true to the original open-world game’s quality and content. At this early stage, details are pretty thin on the ground as to how exactly Rust Mobile will compare to its massive predecessor, especially with its 12 years and 360 updates worth of content, but Facepunch Studios has “worked hard to ensure that our development partners deeply appreciate Rust’s notorious survival gameplay.”

This is where you come in – if you own an Android phone and live in Canada, you can take part in the first-ever Rust Mobile alpha test. The test is set to last for seven days and you’ll need access to one of the best Android phones on the market, as you need at least a Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset to run the game. You’re also not allowed to stream or share anything from the test and you’ll have to sign an NDA to take part.

When is the Rust Mobile alpha test?

Rust Mobile’s alpha test is set to launch in February 2025. Keep an eye on the official Rust X account and join the Rust Mobile Discord server to stay in the loop.

How do I sign up for the Rust Mobile alpha test?

To sign up for the test, you need to join the Rust Mobile Discord server. Specific details on how to sign up are coming soon, but you need to be based in Canada and own a high-quality Android phone to participate. Don’t worry iPhone users, the full game is slated to launch on both Android and iOS.

