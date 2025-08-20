Sign up for Rust Mobile's closed beta test before it's too late

After launching a closed alpha in February of this year, Rust Mobile's accounts are active once more, announcing the game's first closed beta. Gamescom attendees are the first to gett their hands on the mobile reimagining of Facepunch's survival game, but if you're not in Cologne this week, you won't need to wait too much longer.

While Level Infinite is at the helm of this portable version, Facepunch says that Rust Mobile is "officially authorised and endorsed" by the studio, and the official site says that the open-world game "brings the core DNA of the Rust experience to mobile players." The Rust Mobile alpha lasted just seven days and was only open to Android users in Canada, but this upcoming playtest has a much larger scope.

Level Infinite is recruiting 30k Android and iOS gamers from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, and Thailand for the closed beta test, and given this survival game's 12-year legacy, spaces are sure to fill up fast. If you make it in, you'll be taking part in brutal PvP combat, base building, and alliance forging as you do your best to stay alive in the unforgiving wilderness.

When is Rust Mobile's closed beta test?

The first Rust Mobile closed beta test is set to begin in early November 2025. We'll update this page as soon as we know more. You can sign up for the CBT on the official Rust Mobile website now. Alternatively, if you're a content creator, you can click here to fill in a separate form to apply for access for you and a friend.

That's everything we know so far about Rust Mobile's first closed beta test. We're on the ground at Gamescom this year, so follow us on social media and Google News for all the latest updates from Level Infinite and other studios. We've also got a handy round-up of the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase, in case you missed the action.