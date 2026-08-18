Ryujin codes August 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Ryujin codes for free coins, clan rerolls, and psyche rerolls.

Ryujin codes: A character with a feminine face and no hair standing in a fighting stance in a road
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Use our Ryujin codes to grab some free rerolls and grow your skill and technique as a fighter. This game takes inspiration from various martial arts comics, so it's full of quests, combat styles, and enemies for you to discover.

We look for new codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back in with us soon for more freebies.

Here are all the new Ryujin codes:

  • likesmilestone22 - 200 ryujin coins, five clan rerolls, seven psyche rerolls, and three single psyche rerolls
  • thanksfor7kactive! - 300 ryujin coins, 15 clan rerolls, ten psyche rerolls, one single psyche reroll, and 100 summer tokens

For even more free stuff across the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

Ryujin codes: A screenshot of the phone menu in the game with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Ryujin codes?

Redeeming Ryujin codes takes a bit of work, but we've figured it out for you. All you need to do is:

  • Open Ryujin in Roblox
  • Like the game and add it to your favorites
  • Complete the tutorial
  • Get a phone
  • Tap the </> button on the phone
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Confirm
  • Enjoy your freebies!

Is there a Ryujin Discord server?

Yes, there is a Ryujin Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest game updates, chat with your fellow players, and take part in polls.

Ryujin codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Ryujin Trello?

Yes, there is an official Ryujin Trello board. You can browse it by clicking here. It's filled with useful information on the game's quests, jobs, mechanics, and fighting styles.

How do I get more Ryujin codes?

The best way to get more Ryujin codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The developer, Marial Ascension, keeps moving where they put codes, so let us do the hard work of finding and verifying them so you don't have to.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Ryujin codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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