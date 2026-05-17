Saber Unbound codes May 2026

May the force be with you as you redeem Saber Unbound codes for free currency - what new saber awaits you next?

Saber Unbound codes - Roblox figure stands in the training dojo with a light sabre
Quinn Collins Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 
Google Preferred Source Button

Taking down droids is hard work, but someone's gotta do it. Luckily, with Saber Unbound codes, you'll be the coolest Jedi in the galaxy. They'll enable you to upgrade your saber, making it both more iconic and more powerful, so you'll be unstoppable. The Robloxian Jedis will prevail with these freebies on your side, don't worry.

Codes offer credits, which you can use to open hilt boxes, buy new saber designs, and more. It's only a matter of time before you find the perfect build for you.

Here are all the new Saber Unbound codes:

  • Grievous - 3k credits (new!)
  • SORRY - 1k credits
  • uiupdate - 2k credits
  • GUNGANS - 250 credits
  • DOGFIGHT - 5k credits
  • STARFIGHTER - 2k credits
  • BUGFIXES - 3k credits

Make sure you're up-to-date on all the other Roblox codes available, too, including the freebies on offer in all your favorite Roblox games.

Saber Unbound codes redemption screen

How do I redeem my Saber Unbound codes?

In case you're stuck, we'll walk you through the simple steps of redeeming Saber Unbound codes. Here we go:

  • Launch Saber Unbound on Roblox
  • Head to the Codes NPC to the right of the leaderboards
  • Hold the interact button to talk, and then enter your code in the box that appears
  • Hit redeem and enjoy your freebie!

How do I get more Saber Unbound codes?

Saber Unbound codes don't come out at consistent times, so you may be waiting around for code drops. If you want to look for yourself, we suggest scouring the game's social media channels, but that can take a while. Instead, you can leave it to us, because luckily for you, we're experts at hunting for them. All you have to do is come back to this page and check in to see if there are new ones, as we keep our lists fresh.

Is there a Saber Unbound Discord server?

Yes, there is - join the Saber Unbound server here. In it, you can talk to other players in voice calls or text chat, participate in events, giveaways, game nights, and trades, alongside getting all the latest news about the game directly from the developers. This includes sneak peeks, so if you want to be the first to know, there's nowhere better to be.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.