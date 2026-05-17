Saber Unbound codes May 2026

Taking down droids is hard work, but someone's gotta do it. Luckily, with Saber Unbound codes, you'll be the coolest Jedi in the galaxy. They'll enable you to upgrade your saber, making it both more iconic and more powerful, so you'll be unstoppable. The Robloxian Jedis will prevail with these freebies on your side, don't worry.

Codes offer credits, which you can use to open hilt boxes, buy new saber designs, and more. It's only a matter of time before you find the perfect build for you.

Here are all the new Saber Unbound codes:

Grievous - 3k credits (new!)

SORRY - 1k credits

uiupdate - 2k credits

GUNGANS - 250 credits

DOGFIGHT - 5k credits

STARFIGHTER - 2k credits

BUGFIXES - 3k credits

Make sure you're up-to-date on all the other Roblox codes available, too, including the freebies on offer in all your favorite Roblox games.

How do I redeem my Saber Unbound codes?

In case you're stuck, we'll walk you through the simple steps of redeeming Saber Unbound codes. Here we go:

Launch Saber Unbound on Roblox

Head to the Codes NPC to the right of the leaderboards

Hold the interact button to talk, and then enter your code in the box that appears

Hit redeem and enjoy your freebie!

How do I get more Saber Unbound codes?

Saber Unbound codes don't come out at consistent times, so you may be waiting around for code drops. If you want to look for yourself, we suggest scouring the game's social media channels, but that can take a while. Instead, you can leave it to us, because luckily for you, we're experts at hunting for them. All you have to do is come back to this page and check in to see if there are new ones, as we keep our lists fresh.

Is there a Saber Unbound Discord server?

Yes, there is - join the Saber Unbound server here. In it, you can talk to other players in voice calls or text chat, participate in events, giveaways, game nights, and trades, alongside getting all the latest news about the game directly from the developers. This includes sneak peeks, so if you want to be the first to know, there's nowhere better to be.