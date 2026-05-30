Sail Your Boat codes May 2026

Life at the shipyard is fun, but can be slow-going if you don't have the right tools to help you out. This is where Sail Your Boat codes come in. The game already makes you feel like a badass when you upgrade your ship, but when you have freebies, you start to feel like anything might be possible.

Codes boost your progress, including sail speed, cash, and fuel experience points. You might also get cute decor for your area, which will give you even more boosts - and they might even offer more permanent ones.

Here are all the new Sail Your Boat codes:

likes1k - double sail speed for five minutes

members100k - double cash for five minutes

update1 - double fuel xp for five minutes

Most, if not all, of your other favorite Roblox games offer freebies in the form of Roblox codes, so go now and redeem them all to be the best of the best.

How do I redeem my Sail Your Boat codes?

It's pretty simple to redeem Sail Your Boat codes, but you won't find the redemption box in the settings or shop menus. Instead, follow these instructions:

Launch Sail Your Boat on Roblox

Head to the center of the map and find the blue glowing ring that says 'codes' above it

Enter your code and hit redeem

Find out what you got at the bottom of the screen!

How do I get more Sail Your Boat codes?

We don't know when more codes will become available, as the developer, Bing's Games, doesn't have a set drop schedule. However, you can check the game's social media channels if you want to take a look. There is, of course, an easier way. If you don't mind us bragging, we're experts at code-finding, so you can trust us with sourcing them. All you have to do is come back here and check in every so often.

Is there a Sail Your Boat Discord server?

The developer of Sail Your Boat, Bing's Games, has a Discord server - join it here. It's shared with its other games, but you can still find tons of news, chatter, and excitement about Sail Your Boat from both the developer and other players.

Expired codes:

SAIL

BOAT

RELEASE

That's all for Sail Your Boat codes for now, but check back in again soon when we'll have more for you.