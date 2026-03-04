Sailor Piece boss guide

To give you the best chance at survival and to help you pick your battles, we're giving you the lowdown on every Sailor Piece boss, so you know when you're ready to take them and when you should run in the other direction to live to fight another day. We'll tell you what level your enemies are, along with where to find them and what they drop.
Here's everything you need to know about the Sailor Piece bosses:
What is a Sailor Piece boss?
As with any game, the bosses in Sailor Piece are incredibly tough enemies that you need to defeat to prove just how strong you are - the fact that they can also drop rare and hard-to-get items is nothing short of a nice bonus that rewards you for the effort you put in.
Every Sailor Piece boss
There are two different types of bosses in Sailor Piece, World and Mob, so we have two separate tables for them, though they both tell you all the details you need to know about each of them.
World Sailor Piece bosses
|Name
|HP
|Location
|Spawn time
|Drops (and rate)
|Saber
|2.5m
|Boss Island
|Summon with a boss key
|
|Sukuna
|5m
|Shibuya Station
|7.5 minutes
|
|Gojo
|4m
|Shibuya Station
|7.5 minutes
|
|Jinwoo
|6m
|Sailor Island
|8.5 minutes
|
|Ragna
|12.5m
|Christmas Island
|Five minutes
|
|Aizen
|25m
|Hueco Mundo
|7.5 minutes
|
|Qin Shi
|10m
|Boss Island
|Summon with a boss key
|
|Yuji
|3.75m
|Shibuya Station
|Five minutes
|
|Shadow
|20m-500m
|Shadow Dungeon
|Spawns during waves five, 10, and 15
|
|Alucard
|20m
|Sailor Island
|Five minutes after Jinwoo
|
|Strongest in History
|150m-2.5bn
|Shinjuku Island
|Use the malevolent key
|
|Strongest of Today
|125-2bn
|Shinjuku Island
|Use the limitless key
|
|Ichigo
|65m
|Boss Island
|Summon with a boss key
|
|Rimuru
|200m-3.3bn
|Slime Island
|Use the slime key
|
|Madoka
|250m
|Valentine Island
|Five minutes
|
|Gilgamesh
|300m-5bn
|Boss Island
|Use the divine grail
|
|Anos
|350m-6.5bn
|Academy Island
|Use the calamity seal
|
Mob Sailor Piece bosses
|Name
|Level
|Location
|Thief Boss
|25
|Starter Island
|Monkey Boss
|500
|Jungle Island
|Desert Boss
|1,000
|Desert Island
|Winter Warden
|2,000
|Snow Island
|Panda Sorcerer
|5,000
|Shibuya Station
That's everything you need to know about the bosses in Sailor Piece; here's hoping you manage to beat them.