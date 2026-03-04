Sailor Piece boss guide

To give you the best chance at survival and to help you pick your battles, we're giving you the lowdown on every Sailor Piece boss, so you know when you're ready to take them and when you should run in the other direction to live to fight another day. We'll tell you what level your enemies are, along with where to find them and what they drop.

Redeeming Sailor Piece codes is a solid way to get what you need to prepare yourself for battle better, so make sure you stop by our guide to see what you can get. We also have a Sailor Piece tier list that tells you what the best fruits, races, swords, and accessories are, helping you decide what equipment and build you want.

Here's everything you need to know about the Sailor Piece bosses:

What is a Sailor Piece boss?

As with any game, the bosses in Sailor Piece are incredibly tough enemies that you need to defeat to prove just how strong you are - the fact that they can also drop rare and hard-to-get items is nothing short of a nice bonus that rewards you for the effort you put in.

Every Sailor Piece boss

There are two different types of bosses in Sailor Piece, World and Mob, so we have two separate tables for them, though they both tell you all the details you need to know about each of them.

World Sailor Piece bosses

Name HP Location Spawn time Drops (and rate) Saber 2.5m Boss Island Summon with a boss key Boss ticket (100%)

Dungeon key (10%)

Race reroll (40%)

Haki color reroll (25%)

Saber armor (5%)

Saber (2%)

Blade master (5%) Sukuna 5m Shibuya Station 7.5 minutes Haki color reroll (60%)

Race reroll (40%)

Malevolent Key (30%)

Trait reroll (32.5%)

Boss ticket (30%)

Cursed finger (20%)

Dungeon key (20%)

Dismantle fang (8% chance)

Sukuna collar (4%)

Crimson heart (2.5%)

Curse king (4%) Gojo 4m Shibuya Station 7.5 minutes Haki color reroll (50%)

Race reroll (35%)

Limitless key (30%)

Trait reroll (27.5%)

Boss ticket (25%)Void fragment (20%)

Dungeon key (15%)

Limitless ring (8%)

Gojo Blindfold (5%)

Infinity core (3%)

Honored one (5%) Jinwoo 6m Sailor Island 8.5 minutes Haki color reroll (80%)

Race reroll (50%)

Trait reroll (40%)

Boss ticket (40%)

Dungeon key (25%)

Abyss edge (17.5%)

Dark ring (7%)

Jinwoo cape (3%)

Shadow heart (2%) Ragna 12.5m Christmas Island Five minutes Haki color reroll (75%)

Race reroll (45%)

Trait reroll (35%)

Boss ticket (30%)

Wyrm brand (25%)

Black frost (9%)

Silver Requiem (3.5%)

Ragna Sigil (2%)

Dragon slayer (1.5%) Aizen 25m Hueco Mundo 7.5 minutes Haki color reroll (100%)

Race reroll (85%)

Trait reroll (75%)

Boss ticket (45%)

Dungeon key (30%)

Mirage pendant (20%)

Illusion prism (8%)

Reiatsu core (3%)

Aizen haori (2%)

Hogyoku fragmnent (1.2%)

Manipulator (2%) Qin Shi 10m Boss Island Summon with a boss key Boss ticket (100%)

Haki color reroll (75%)

Race reroll (50%)

Trait reroll (40%)

Dungeon key (15%)

Jade tablet (6%)

Imperial seal (2%)

Qin Shi blindfold (2.5%)

King od beginning (1.5%) Yuji 3.75m Shibuya Station Five minutes Haki color reroll (45%)

Race reroll (35%)

Trait reroll (25%)

Boss ticket (20%)

Energy core (25%)

Dungeon key (12.5%)

Flash impact (9%)

Yuji hair (5%)

Divergent pulse (4%)

Living weapon (5%) Shadow 20m-500m Shadow Dungeon Spawns during waves five, 10, and 15 Umbral capsule (12.5% to 35%)

Void seed (4.5% to 15%)

Shadow essence (2% to 4.5%)

Shadow cloak (0.85% to 2.5%)

Atomic core (0.75% to 3%)

Eminence in shadow (1%) Alucard 20m Sailor Island Five minutes after Jinwoo Race reroll (85%)

Trait reroll (80%)

Boss ticket (40%)

Dungeon key (33%)

Soul amulet (8%)

Alucard coat (3%)

Casull (2%)

Blood ring (2%)

Vampire king (2.5%) Strongest in History 150m-2.5bn Shinjuku Island Use the malevolent key Awakened cursed finger (15% to 25%)

Vessel ring (6% to 8%)

Malevolent soul - 2% to 3%)

Divine wheel (1.25% to 2%)

Cursed flesh (0.65% to 0.9%)

Disgraced one (1% to 1.5%) Strongest of Today 125-2bn Shinjuku Island Use the limitless key Reversal pulse (15% to 25%)

Six eye (6% to 8%)

Blue singularity (2% to 3%)

Gojo haori (1.25% to 2%)

Infinity essence (0.65% to 0.9%)

Strongest sorcerer (1% to 1.5%) Ichigo 65m Boss Island Summon with a boss key Boss ticket (100%)

Haki color reroll (85%)

Race reroll (80%)

Trait reroll (60%)

Dungeon key (20%)

Soul fragment (6%)

Hollow mask (2%)

Spiritual core (1.75%)

Soul flame (0.7%)

Soul reaper (1%) Rimuru 200m-3.3bn Slime Island Use the slime key Sage pulse (13.5% to 22.5%)

Tempest seal (5.5% to 7.5%)

Slime remnant (1.75% to 2.8%

Slime wings (1.25% to 2%)

Slime core (0.55% to 0.8%)

Demon lord (0.9% to 1.35%) Madoka 250m Valentine Island Five minutes Race reroll (100%)

Trait reroll (100%)

1-2 heart (100%)

Boss ticket (55%)

Dungeon key (45%)

Divine fragment (6%)

Radiant core (2%)

Sacred bow (4%)

Ultimate wings (1.5%)

Pink gem (0.75%)

Star maiden (1.2%) Gilgamesh 300m-5bn Boss Island Use the divine grail Throne remnant (11.5% to 20%)

Ancient shard (4.5% to 6.5%)

Golden essence (1.5% to 2.5%)

Gilgamesh armor (1.15% to 1.8%)

Phantasm core (0.5% to 0.75%)

Golden King (1% to 1.5%) Anos 350m-6.5bn Academy Island Use the calamity seal Demonic fragment (11.5% to 20%)

Demonic shard (4.5% to 6.5%)

Destruction eye (1% to 1.5%)

Anos outfit (0.75% to 1.2%)

Imperial mark (0.5% to 0.75%)

Demon king (1% to 1.5%)

Mob Sailor Piece bosses

Name Level Location Thief Boss 25 Starter Island Monkey Boss 500 Jungle Island Desert Boss 1,000 Desert Island Winter Warden 2,000 Snow Island Panda Sorcerer 5,000 Shibuya Station

That's everything you need to know about the bosses in Sailor Piece; here's hoping you manage to beat them.