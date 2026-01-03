Sailor Piece codes January 2026

I love a One Piece Roblox game, but if you're a bit like me, you might be struggling without Sailor Piece codes. I'm not exactly the best gamer in the world, so fierce combat games like Sailor Piece can be a little challenging for me, especially because of other players stealing my kills. No shade, but it's a pain for noobs like me.

Luckily, the codes guarantee progress, with anything from cash and gems to rerolls, so that I can get the best races available. Plus, I can look cool doing it with haki color rerolls, too.

Here are all the new Sailor Piece codes:

200KVISITS - rewards (requires level 500) (new!)

3000CCU - rewards (requires level 1250) (new!)

3KLIKES - rewards (requires level 1250) (new!)

QUESTBUGFIXSORRY - rewards (requires level 500) (new!)

UPDATE0.5 - five race rerolls, five haki color rerolls, gems, and coins (requires level 250)

TRAITS - rewards (requires level 500)

NEWYEAR - rewards (requires level 2500)

CHRISTMAS - rewards (requires level 500)

RELEASE - 25k cash, 300 gems

There are plenty of other Roblox games that have freebies to redeem, too, so make sure you grab all the Roblox codes for your favorite experiences.

How do I redeem Sailor Piece codes?

Thankfully, it's easy to redeem Sailor Piece codes, though you may have trouble if you aren't a super high level. Just follow these steps.

Launch Sailor Piece in Roblox

Hit 'settings' on the left-hand side, and scroll all the way down to the bottom

Enter the code and press 'redeem'

If successful, the game will let you know what freebies you redeemed!

Why aren't my Sailor Piece codes working?

If you're having problems with your codes, there are a few things you can try to fix the issues. The main thing is that you may be struggling if you are low level in the game, as the majority of Sailor Piece codes require you to make a certain amount of progress before you can redeem them.

Aside from this, make sure that you've copied the code exactly as you see it above, with no accidental space before or after it. They are case sensitive, so require you to input them with the same capital letters as you see above. Failing that, the code may have expired, but we keep this page updated with all the latest codes, so check back again soon for more.

How do I get more Sailor Piece codes?

Getting more codes isn't straightforward, as drops can occur at random times. It's for that reason that we suggest bookmarking this page, as we check for new codes regularly and will update you with the latest. If you want to hunt for codes yourself, though, we suggest joining the Discord server or the Shadowrise Devs community group, which is worth joining anyway, as you can get rewards on the tutorial island for doing so.

Is there a Sailor Piece Discord server?

There is a Sailor Piece Discord server, and you can join it here to chat with other players, make lobbies, and trade. You can also talk to the developers, who drop in to give you updates about the game, as well as run giveaways where you can win free in-game items. It's very worth joining the community.