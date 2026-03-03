Sailor Piece fruit guide

Spider-Man gets his powers from a radioactive arachnid; you get your abilities from some Devil Fruits. No? Well, you can change that today, as our guide to all the Sailor Piece fruit is a one-stop ride for all things sweet. Whether you're just eager to consume every bit of lore out there or diving back into Roblox, it doesn't need to be a chore.

You don't want to skip over Devil Fruits in Sailor Piece. Not only do they give you wicked powers, but they'll help you decide what playstyle feels best.

Here's everything you need to know about fruit in Sailor Piece:

What is fruit in Sailor Piece?

In Sailor Piece, fruit or Devil Fruits are superpower-infused items that give Roblox players special abilities. It can be anything from enormous strength to blistering speed, as fruit covers the whole gauntlet of powers. These are essential to dominating your rivals, as some fruits can offer you massive AOE attacks that devastate anyone in their path. There are some things to note, though.

Devil Fruits are the proper name for fruit in Sailor Piece, but if you prefer calling them, well, fruit, then that's completely fine. They also fall into four tiers: Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythical. If you want the most powerful abilities, then Mythical-tier Devil Fruits are what you'll need to track down. You can use our list of Sailor Piece codes to get a head start.

How many fruits are in Sailor Piece?

Right now, there are 12 fruits in Sailor Piece. Some of them are amazing, others are just fine during the heat of battle. Here's a quick rundown of each Devil Fruit in-game.

Bomb - Creates powerful explosions to damage enemies

- Creates powerful explosions to damage enemies Dark - Controls shadows and generates destructive void-like forces

- Controls shadows and generates destructive void-like forces Fiend (Blood) - Manipulates blood and uses vampiric powers to drain and overpower foes

- Manipulates blood and uses vampiric powers to drain and overpower foes Flame - Wields fire-based attacks and grants aerial mobility

- Wields fire-based attacks and grants aerial mobility Ice - Unleashes chilling abilities that freeze and immobilize targets

- Unleashes chilling abilities that freeze and immobilize targets Kitsune - Summons mystical fox spirits and casts illusion-based techniques

- Summons mystical fox spirits and casts illusion-based techniques Light - Moves at extreme speeds, flies, and fires concentrated light beams

- Moves at extreme speeds, flies, and fires concentrated light beams Magma - Commands molten lava and intense heat to overwhelm enemies

- Commands molten lava and intense heat to overwhelm enemies Quake - Triggers massive tremors and devastating shockwaves

- Triggers massive tremors and devastating shockwaves Snow - Uses frost and snow to slow, freeze, and control opponents

- Uses frost and snow to slow, freeze, and control opponents Spirit - Gains ghost-like powers, including phasing and supernatural attacks

- Gains ghost-like powers, including phasing and supernatural attacks Spin - Attacks using high-speed spinning and rotational force

How do I get more fruits in Sailor Piece?

There are a few ways to get more Sailor Piece fruits. The main method is spinning at the Fruit Dealer NPC on the starting islands, with costs varying between Basic, Premium, and Mythical spins. We reckon it's best to save your Gems for Mythical spins to improve your chances. Bosses can also drop fruits, with World Bosses offering a small chance at Legendary Devil Fruits, Raid Bosses providing better odds for rarer drops, and Event Bosses sometimes rewarding exclusive fruits. Items are more common, but there's always a chance you could get a Dark or Spirit fruit.

You can also trade fruits directly with other players through the in-game marketplace or community Discord servers. Lastly, you can find them spawning naturally in the world. Devil Fruits appear every ten to 30 minutes across all islands, especially in starting areas, and will despawn after 15 to 20 minutes if no one picks them up.

What are the best fruits in Sailor Piece?

The best fruits in Sailor Piece are Dark, Fiend, Kitsune, and Spirit. You can get a full breakdown in our Sailor Piece tier list, which you can use to see where Sailor Piece swords, items, and accessories land across this hit Roblox game.

There you have it, everything you need to know about Sailor Piece fruit. If you ever need to refresh your knowledge, bookmark this page and check back in again to stay updated.