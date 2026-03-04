Sailor Piece items guide

Wondering just how many Sailor Piece items there are? Well, we're here to help. Below, we've listed every single item in the game, detailing their rarities and how to go about finding them. So, if you're looking to craft or unlock something specific, this is the place to be.
While the majority of these items come from beating up bosses, there are some things that you can only get through Sailor Piece codes, so check out our guide to grab some freebies before heading out again.
All Sailor Piece items
The list of Sailor Piece items is pretty large, as it covers everything from basic crafting items like wood to dungeon keys and enemy summoners. Even though they're categorized by different rarities, the exact drop chance of each item depends on the enemy you're fighting, and often, their level or difficulty class as well.
Here are all the Sailor Piece items:
|Item
|Rarity
|How to obtain
|Abyss Edge
|Epic
|17.5% drop chance from Jin Woo
|Adamantite
|Mythical
|<1% drop chance from Snow Island, Shibuya Station, and Hueco Mundo NPCs
|Ancient Shard
|Legendary
|4.5-6.5% drop chance from Gilgamesh
|Atomic Core
|Mythical
|0.75-3% drop chance from Shadow
|Aura Crate
|Secret
|Boss drops
|Awakened Cursed Finger
|Epic
|15-25% drop chance from Strongest In History
|Babylon Key
|Mythical
|Crafted at the Babylon Key Crafter
|Black Frost
|Epic
|9% drop chance from Ragna
|Blood Ring
|Mythical
|2% drop chance from Alucard
|Blue Singularity
|Legendary
|2-3% drop chance from Strongest Of Today
|Boss Key
|Epic
|Drop from completing any quest between Quest NPC 1 and Quest NPC 10
|Boss Ticket
|Epic
|Boss drops
|Broken Sword
|Epic
|Drops from any enemy
|Calamity Seal
|Legendary
|Drops from any enemy
|Casull
|Mythical
|2% drop chance from Alucard
|Clan Reroll
|Legendary
|Average of 0.22% drop chance from any enemy, varies based on NPC level
|Common Chest
|Common
|1.8% drop chance from any enemy
|Conqueror Fragment
|Mythical
|Enemy drops
|Crimson Heart
|Mythical
|2.5% drop chance from Sukuna
|Cursed Finger
|Epic
|20% drop chance from Sukuna
|Cursed Flesh
|Mythical
|0.65-0.9% drop chance from Strongest In History
|Cursed Talisman
|Legendary
|Curse boss drops
|Dark Ring
|Legendary
|7% drop chance from Jin Woo
|Demonic Fragment
|Epic
|TBC
|Demonic Shard
|Legendary
|TBC
|Destruction Eye
|Mythical
|TBC
|Dismantle Fang
|Legendary
|8% drop chance from Sukuna
|Divergent Pulse
|Legendary
|4% drop chance from Yuji
|Divine Fragment
|Epic
|6% drop chance from Madoka
|Divine Grail
|Legendary
|TBC
|Dungeon Key
|Epic
|World boss drops (excluding Shadow)
|Dungeon Token
|Epic
|Reward for finishing dungeons
|Energy Core
|Rare
|25% drop chance from Yuji
|Energy Shard
|Legendary
|Strong Sorcerer boss drops
|Epic Chest
|Epic
|0.45% drop chance from any enemy
|Flash Impact
|Epic
|9% drop chance from Yuji
|Golden Essence
|Legendary
|1.5-2.5% drop chance from Gilgamesh
|Haki Color Reroll
|Rare
|2-3% drop chance from mini bosses and 30% drop chance from world bosses
|Heart
|Epic
|Drops from Cupid Striker and Madoka
|Hogyoku Fragment
|Mythical
|1.2% drop chance from Aizen
|Illusion Prism
|Epic
|8% drop chance from Aizen
|Imperial Mark
|Mythical
|TBC
|Imperial Seal
|Mythical
|2% drop chance from Qin Shi
|Infinity Core
|Legendary
|3% drop chance from Gojo
|Infinity Domain Shard
|Mythical
|Obtain from the Infinity Domain Shard NPC
|Infinity Essence
|Mythical
|0.65-0.9% drop chance from Strongest Of Today
|Iron
|Rare
|2-4% drop chance from enemies on the Jungle Island and higher
|Jade Tablet
|Legendary
|6% drop chance from Qin Shi
|Kamish Dagger
|Mythical
|0.75-1.4% drop chance from Shadow Monarch
|Legendary Chest
|Legendary
|0.25% drop chance from any enemy
|Limitless Key
|Epic
|30% drop chance from Gojo and 0.6% drop chance from Strong Sorcerer
|Limitless Ring
|Epic
|8% drop chance from Gojo
|Malevolent Key
|Epic
|30% drop chance from Sukuna and 0.6% drop chance from Curse
|Malevolent Soul
|Legendary
|2-3% drop chance from Strongest In History
|Mirage Pen
|Epic
|20% drop chance from Aizen
|Monarch Core
|Epic
|6.75-12% drop chance from Shadow Monarch
|Monarch Essense
|Legendary
|2.75-6.5% drop chance from Shadow Monarch
|Mythical Chest
|Mythical
|0.05% drop chance from any enemy
|Mythril
|Legendary
|0.5-1.5% drop chance from enemies on the Desert Island or higher
|Obsidian
|Epic
|1-2% drop chance from enemies on the Desert Island and higher
|Phantasm Core
|Mythical
|0.5-0.75% drop chance from Gilgamesh
|Pink Gem
|Mythical
|0.75% drop chance from Madoka
|Race Reroll
|Epic
|Boss drops
|Radiant Core
|Legendary
|2% drop chance from Madoka
|Rare Chest
|Rare
|0.8% drop chance from any enemy
|Reiatsu Core
|Legendary
|3% drop chance from Aizen
|Reversal Pulse
|Epic
|15-25% drop chance from Strongest Of Today
|Sacred Bow
|Legendary
|4% drop chance from Madoka
|Sage Pulse
|Epic
|13.5-22.5% drop chance from Rimuru, depending on difficulty
|Secret Chest
|Secret
|0.02% drop chance from bosses
|Shadow Crystal
|Mythical
|0.5-1% drop chance from Shadow Monarch
|Shadow Essence
|Legendary
|2-4.5% drop chance from Shadow
|Shadow Heart
|Mythical
|2% drop chance from Jin Woo
|Shrine Domain Shard
|Mythical
|Craft at the Shard Domain Shard NPC
|Silver Requiem
|Legendary
|3.5% drop chance from Ragna
|Six Eye
|Legendary
|6-8% drop chance from Strongest Of Today
|Slime Core
|Mythical
|0.55-0.8% drop chance from Rimuru, depending on difficulty
|Slime Key
|Epic
|Exchange Slime Shards with the Slime Key Crafter NPC
|Slime Remnant
|Legendary
|1.75-22.8% drop chance from Rimuru, depending on difficulty
|Slime Shard
|Epic
|Slime Warrior drops
|Soul Amulet
|Legendary
|8% drop chance from Alucard
|Soul Flame
|Mythical
|0.7% drop chance from Ichigo
|Soul Fragment
|Epic
|6% drop chance from Ichigo
|Spiritual Core
|Legendary
|1.75% drop chance from Ichigo
|Tempest Seal
|Legendary
|5.5-7.5% drop chance from Rimuru, depending on difficulty
|Throne Remnant
|Epic
|11.5-20% drop chance from Gilgamesh
|Trait Reroll
|Epic
|World boss drops
|Umbral Capsule
|Epic
|12.5-35% drop chance from Shadow
|Vessel Ring
|Epic
|6-8% drop chance from Strongest In History
|Void Fragment
|Epic
|20% drop chance from Gojo
|Void Seed
|Legendary
|4.5-15% drop chance from Shadow
|Wood
|Common
|5-7% drop chance from any enemy
|Worthiness Fragment
|Epic
|5% drop chance from Hollow [Level 5,500]
|Wyrm Brand
|Epic
|25% drop chance from Ragna
Which are the best Sailor Piece items?
Every Sailor Piece item has a use, so there's no such thing as a 'bad' item in the game, but some are certainly more valuable to your progression than others. We've outlined the best items to farm in our Sailor Piece tier list, but as a general rule of thumb, the rarer an item is, the better it is.