Sailor Piece items guide

In this guide, we go through every single Sailor Piece item and how to get it, so you can plan your next quest ahead of time.

Wondering just how many Sailor Piece items there are? Well, we're here to help. Below, we've listed every single item in the game, detailing their rarities and how to go about finding them. So, if you're looking to craft or unlock something specific, this is the place to be.

While the majority of these items come from beating up bosses, there are some things that you can only get through Sailor Piece codes, so check out our guide to grab some freebies before heading out again.

All Sailor Piece items

The list of Sailor Piece items is pretty large, as it covers everything from basic crafting items like wood to dungeon keys and enemy summoners. Even though they're categorized by different rarities, the exact drop chance of each item depends on the enemy you're fighting, and often, their level or difficulty class as well.

Here are all the Sailor Piece items:

Item Rarity How to obtain
Abyss Edge Epic 17.5% drop chance from Jin Woo
Adamantite Mythical <1% drop chance from Snow Island, Shibuya Station, and Hueco Mundo NPCs
Ancient Shard Legendary 4.5-6.5% drop chance from Gilgamesh
Atomic Core Mythical 0.75-3% drop chance from Shadow
Aura Crate Secret Boss drops
Awakened Cursed Finger Epic 15-25% drop chance from Strongest In History
Babylon Key Mythical Crafted at the Babylon Key Crafter
Black Frost Epic 9% drop chance from Ragna
Blood Ring Mythical 2% drop chance from Alucard
Blue Singularity Legendary 2-3% drop chance from Strongest Of Today
Boss Key Epic Drop from completing any quest between Quest NPC 1 and Quest NPC 10
Boss Ticket Epic Boss drops
Broken Sword Epic Drops from any enemy
Calamity Seal Legendary Drops from any enemy
Casull Mythical 2% drop chance from Alucard
Clan Reroll Legendary Average of 0.22% drop chance from any enemy, varies based on NPC level
Common Chest Common 1.8% drop chance from any enemy
Conqueror Fragment Mythical Enemy drops
Crimson Heart Mythical 2.5% drop chance from Sukuna
Cursed Finger Epic 20% drop chance from Sukuna
Cursed Flesh Mythical 0.65-0.9% drop chance from Strongest In History
Cursed Talisman Legendary Curse boss drops
Dark Ring Legendary 7% drop chance from Jin Woo
Demonic Fragment Epic TBC
Demonic Shard Legendary TBC
Destruction Eye Mythical TBC
Dismantle Fang Legendary 8% drop chance from Sukuna
Divergent Pulse Legendary 4% drop chance from Yuji
Divine Fragment Epic 6% drop chance from Madoka
Divine Grail Legendary TBC
Dungeon Key Epic World boss drops (excluding Shadow)
Dungeon Token Epic Reward for finishing dungeons
Energy Core Rare 25% drop chance from Yuji
Energy Shard Legendary Strong Sorcerer boss drops
Epic Chest Epic 0.45% drop chance from any enemy
Flash Impact Epic 9% drop chance from Yuji
Golden Essence Legendary 1.5-2.5% drop chance from Gilgamesh
Haki Color Reroll Rare 2-3% drop chance from mini bosses and 30% drop chance from world bosses
Heart Epic Drops from Cupid Striker and Madoka
Hogyoku Fragment Mythical 1.2% drop chance from Aizen
Illusion Prism Epic 8% drop chance from Aizen
Imperial Mark Mythical TBC
Imperial Seal Mythical 2% drop chance from Qin Shi
Infinity Core Legendary 3% drop chance from Gojo
Infinity Domain Shard Mythical Obtain from the Infinity Domain Shard NPC
Infinity Essence Mythical 0.65-0.9% drop chance from Strongest Of Today
Iron Rare 2-4% drop chance from enemies on the Jungle Island and higher
Jade Tablet Legendary 6% drop chance from Qin Shi
Kamish Dagger Mythical 0.75-1.4% drop chance from Shadow Monarch
Legendary Chest Legendary 0.25% drop chance from any enemy
Limitless Key Epic 30% drop chance from Gojo and 0.6% drop chance from Strong Sorcerer
Limitless Ring Epic 8% drop chance from Gojo
Malevolent Key Epic 30% drop chance from Sukuna and 0.6% drop chance from Curse
Malevolent Soul Legendary 2-3% drop chance from Strongest In History
Mirage Pen Epic 20% drop chance from Aizen
Monarch Core Epic 6.75-12% drop chance from Shadow Monarch
Monarch Essense Legendary 2.75-6.5% drop chance from Shadow Monarch
Mythical Chest Mythical 0.05% drop chance from any enemy
Mythril Legendary 0.5-1.5% drop chance from enemies on the Desert Island or higher
Obsidian Epic 1-2% drop chance from enemies on the Desert Island and higher
Phantasm Core Mythical 0.5-0.75% drop chance from Gilgamesh
Pink Gem Mythical 0.75% drop chance from Madoka
Race Reroll Epic Boss drops
Radiant Core Legendary 2% drop chance from Madoka
Rare Chest Rare 0.8% drop chance from any enemy
Reiatsu Core Legendary 3% drop chance from Aizen
Reversal Pulse Epic 15-25% drop chance from Strongest Of Today
Sacred Bow Legendary 4% drop chance from Madoka
Sage Pulse Epic 13.5-22.5% drop chance from Rimuru, depending on difficulty
Secret Chest Secret 0.02% drop chance from bosses
Shadow Crystal Mythical 0.5-1% drop chance from Shadow Monarch
Shadow Essence Legendary 2-4.5% drop chance from Shadow
Shadow Heart Mythical 2% drop chance from Jin Woo
Shrine Domain Shard Mythical Craft at the Shard Domain Shard NPC
Silver Requiem Legendary 3.5% drop chance from Ragna
Six Eye Legendary 6-8% drop chance from Strongest Of Today
Slime Core Mythical 0.55-0.8% drop chance from Rimuru, depending on difficulty
Slime Key Epic Exchange Slime Shards with the Slime Key Crafter NPC
Slime Remnant Legendary 1.75-22.8% drop chance from Rimuru, depending on difficulty
Slime Shard Epic Slime Warrior drops
Soul Amulet Legendary 8% drop chance from Alucard
Soul Flame Mythical 0.7% drop chance from Ichigo
Soul Fragment Epic 6% drop chance from Ichigo
Spiritual Core Legendary 1.75% drop chance from Ichigo
Tempest Seal Legendary 5.5-7.5% drop chance from Rimuru, depending on difficulty
Throne Remnant Epic 11.5-20% drop chance from Gilgamesh
Trait Reroll Epic World boss drops
Umbral Capsule Epic 12.5-35% drop chance from Shadow
Vessel Ring Epic 6-8% drop chance from Strongest In History
Void Fragment Epic 20% drop chance from Gojo
Void Seed Legendary 4.5-15% drop chance from Shadow
Wood Common 5-7% drop chance from any enemy
Worthiness Fragment Epic 5% drop chance from Hollow [Level 5,500]
Wyrm Brand Epic 25% drop chance from Ragna
Which are the best Sailor Piece items?

Every Sailor Piece item has a use, so there's no such thing as a 'bad' item in the game, but some are certainly more valuable to your progression than others. We've outlined the best items to farm in our Sailor Piece tier list, but as a general rule of thumb, the rarer an item is, the better it is.

