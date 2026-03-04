Sailor Piece items guide

Wondering just how many Sailor Piece items there are? Well, we're here to help. Below, we've listed every single item in the game, detailing their rarities and how to go about finding them. So, if you're looking to craft or unlock something specific, this is the place to be.

While the majority of these items come from beating up bosses, there are some things that you can only get through Sailor Piece codes, so check out our guide to grab some freebies before heading out again.

All Sailor Piece items

The list of Sailor Piece items is pretty large, as it covers everything from basic crafting items like wood to dungeon keys and enemy summoners. Even though they're categorized by different rarities, the exact drop chance of each item depends on the enemy you're fighting, and often, their level or difficulty class as well.

Here are all the Sailor Piece items:

Item Rarity How to obtain Abyss Edge Epic 17.5% drop chance from Jin Woo Adamantite Mythical <1% drop chance from Snow Island, Shibuya Station, and Hueco Mundo NPCs Ancient Shard Legendary 4.5-6.5% drop chance from Gilgamesh Atomic Core Mythical 0.75-3% drop chance from Shadow Aura Crate Secret Boss drops Awakened Cursed Finger Epic 15-25% drop chance from Strongest In History Babylon Key Mythical Crafted at the Babylon Key Crafter Black Frost Epic 9% drop chance from Ragna Blood Ring Mythical 2% drop chance from Alucard Blue Singularity Legendary 2-3% drop chance from Strongest Of Today Boss Key Epic Drop from completing any quest between Quest NPC 1 and Quest NPC 10 Boss Ticket Epic Boss drops Broken Sword Epic Drops from any enemy Calamity Seal Legendary Drops from any enemy Casull Mythical 2% drop chance from Alucard Clan Reroll Legendary Average of 0.22% drop chance from any enemy, varies based on NPC level Common Chest Common 1.8% drop chance from any enemy Conqueror Fragment Mythical Enemy drops Crimson Heart Mythical 2.5% drop chance from Sukuna Cursed Finger Epic 20% drop chance from Sukuna Cursed Flesh Mythical 0.65-0.9% drop chance from Strongest In History Cursed Talisman Legendary Curse boss drops Dark Ring Legendary 7% drop chance from Jin Woo Demonic Fragment Epic TBC Demonic Shard Legendary TBC Destruction Eye Mythical TBC Dismantle Fang Legendary 8% drop chance from Sukuna Divergent Pulse Legendary 4% drop chance from Yuji Divine Fragment Epic 6% drop chance from Madoka Divine Grail Legendary TBC Dungeon Key Epic World boss drops (excluding Shadow) Dungeon Token Epic Reward for finishing dungeons Energy Core Rare 25% drop chance from Yuji Energy Shard Legendary Strong Sorcerer boss drops Epic Chest Epic 0.45% drop chance from any enemy Flash Impact Epic 9% drop chance from Yuji Golden Essence Legendary 1.5-2.5% drop chance from Gilgamesh Haki Color Reroll Rare 2-3% drop chance from mini bosses and 30% drop chance from world bosses Heart Epic Drops from Cupid Striker and Madoka Hogyoku Fragment Mythical 1.2% drop chance from Aizen Illusion Prism Epic 8% drop chance from Aizen Imperial Mark Mythical TBC Imperial Seal Mythical 2% drop chance from Qin Shi Infinity Core Legendary 3% drop chance from Gojo Infinity Domain Shard Mythical Obtain from the Infinity Domain Shard NPC Infinity Essence Mythical 0.65-0.9% drop chance from Strongest Of Today Iron Rare 2-4% drop chance from enemies on the Jungle Island and higher Jade Tablet Legendary 6% drop chance from Qin Shi Kamish Dagger Mythical 0.75-1.4% drop chance from Shadow Monarch Legendary Chest Legendary 0.25% drop chance from any enemy Limitless Key Epic 30% drop chance from Gojo and 0.6% drop chance from Strong Sorcerer Limitless Ring Epic 8% drop chance from Gojo Malevolent Key Epic 30% drop chance from Sukuna and 0.6% drop chance from Curse Malevolent Soul Legendary 2-3% drop chance from Strongest In History Mirage Pen Epic 20% drop chance from Aizen Monarch Core Epic 6.75-12% drop chance from Shadow Monarch Monarch Essense Legendary 2.75-6.5% drop chance from Shadow Monarch Mythical Chest Mythical 0.05% drop chance from any enemy Mythril Legendary 0.5-1.5% drop chance from enemies on the Desert Island or higher Obsidian Epic 1-2% drop chance from enemies on the Desert Island and higher Phantasm Core Mythical 0.5-0.75% drop chance from Gilgamesh Pink Gem Mythical 0.75% drop chance from Madoka Race Reroll Epic Boss drops Radiant Core Legendary 2% drop chance from Madoka Rare Chest Rare 0.8% drop chance from any enemy Reiatsu Core Legendary 3% drop chance from Aizen Reversal Pulse Epic 15-25% drop chance from Strongest Of Today Sacred Bow Legendary 4% drop chance from Madoka Sage Pulse Epic 13.5-22.5% drop chance from Rimuru, depending on difficulty Secret Chest Secret 0.02% drop chance from bosses Shadow Crystal Mythical 0.5-1% drop chance from Shadow Monarch Shadow Essence Legendary 2-4.5% drop chance from Shadow Shadow Heart Mythical 2% drop chance from Jin Woo Shrine Domain Shard Mythical Craft at the Shard Domain Shard NPC Silver Requiem Legendary 3.5% drop chance from Ragna Six Eye Legendary 6-8% drop chance from Strongest Of Today Slime Core Mythical 0.55-0.8% drop chance from Rimuru, depending on difficulty Slime Key Epic Exchange Slime Shards with the Slime Key Crafter NPC Slime Remnant Legendary 1.75-22.8% drop chance from Rimuru, depending on difficulty Slime Shard Epic Slime Warrior drops Soul Amulet Legendary 8% drop chance from Alucard Soul Flame Mythical 0.7% drop chance from Ichigo Soul Fragment Epic 6% drop chance from Ichigo Spiritual Core Legendary 1.75% drop chance from Ichigo Tempest Seal Legendary 5.5-7.5% drop chance from Rimuru, depending on difficulty Throne Remnant Epic 11.5-20% drop chance from Gilgamesh Trait Reroll Epic World boss drops Umbral Capsule Epic 12.5-35% drop chance from Shadow Vessel Ring Epic 6-8% drop chance from Strongest In History Void Fragment Epic 20% drop chance from Gojo Void Seed Legendary 4.5-15% drop chance from Shadow Wood Common 5-7% drop chance from any enemy Worthiness Fragment Epic 5% drop chance from Hollow [Level 5,500] Wyrm Brand Epic 25% drop chance from Ragna

Which are the best Sailor Piece items?

Every Sailor Piece item has a use, so there's no such thing as a 'bad' item in the game, but some are certainly more valuable to your progression than others. We've outlined the best items to farm in our Sailor Piece tier list, but as a general rule of thumb, the rarer an item is, the better it is.