Sailor Piece map guide

The universe is vast and dangerous, so knowing about the Sailor Piece map can help you when it comes to preparing for the future. Learn what islands are available to explore, who you'll meet when you're there, and the level requirement for progressing onto the island.

We also have Sailor Piece codes, which you can redeem to dominate your opponents. They'll net you experience boosts, as well as currency, so you can rise through the ranks and grab the sharpest sword you can for the ride.

All islands - Sailor Piece map

Here are all the islands in the Sailor Piece map, alongside a short description and what level you have to be to get there. Plus, we go over the NPCs you can find at each island, so that you can head to the right place to buy a great Sailor Piece sword, or to fight some Sailor Piece bosses.

Island Description Notable NPCs Recommended level Sailor Island Home of the legendary pirate Titles NPC, Jinwoo Trainer, Storage Keeper NPC, Trait Master NPC, Merchant NPC, Coins Fruit Dealer, Gems Fruit Dealer, Alucard Trainer, Ascensions, and Stat Master 0 Starter Island Where every journey begins Dummy, Katana Seller, Quest NPC 1, Quest NPC 2, Shadow Mastery NPC, Shadow Monarch Master NPC, and Group Rewards NPC 0 Jungle Island Where ancient vines whisper secrets Quest NPC 3 and Quest NPC 4 250 Desert Island Scorching sands hide buried treasures Quest NPC 5, Quest NPC 6, Observation Haki Trainer 750 Dungeon Island A place filled with high-risk, high-reward dungeons Shadow Seller and Shadow Monarch Seller 1k Snow Island Frozen peaks guard forgotten mysteries Quest NPC 7, Quest NPC 8, Haki Trainer, Dark Blade Seller, Artifacts NPC, Artifact Milestones NPC, Ragna Sword NPC, and Ragna Mastery NPC 1.5k Boss Island Where legends are forged in battle Summon Boss, Boss Exchange, Babylon Key Crafter, Divine Grail Crafter, Gilgamesh Trainer, and Qin Shi Trainer 1.5k Shibuya Station The cursed heart of Tokyo Gojo Trainer, Sukuna Trainer, Yuji Trainer, Quest NPC 9, Quest NPC 10, Enchanter, Blessing NPC, and Conqueror Haki Trainer 3k Hueco Mundo The hollow world between realms Aizen Seller, Ichigo Seller, Aizen Trainer, and Quest NPC 11 5k Shinjuku Island The cursed ruins of a forgotten district Quest NPC 12, Quest NPC 13, Strongest of Today Trainer, Strongest in History Trainer, Infinity Domain Mastery NPC, and Shrine Domain Mastery NPC 6.25k Slime Island A land devoured by living ooze Quest NPC 14, Slime Key Crafter, and Rimuru Master 8k Academy Island Where warriors sharpen their skills Quest NPC 15, Anos Trainer, and Demonite Core Quest NPC 9k Christmas Island Where holiday magic never fades Ragna Mastery NPC, Santa Quest NPC, and Ragna Sword NPC N/A - special event Valentine Island Where love conquers all Cupid and Madoka Trainer N/A - special event

And there you have it, everything you need to know about Sailor Piece's map.