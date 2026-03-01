Sailor Piece race guide

If you want to master Sailor Piece, race is an important element to get to grips with. Through your specific species, you can gain important buffs, like extra HP, damage, luck, speed, and more. We'll tell you all about each race, plus how to reroll it in case you're bored of the life you were given.
We also have Sailor Piece codes to further increase your style and substance, so make sure to redeem them for freebies to help you achieve the ultimate goal of being Oni or Slime.
All Sailor Piece races
Below are all the Sailor Piece races. Each of them has its own specific set of buffs and has an associated rarity. Good luck with your rolls!
|Race
|Stat buff
|Rarity
|Demon
|+20% sprint speed, +30% damage, and +35% max HP
|Epic
|Fishman
|+15% income and +15% exp gain
|Uncommon
|Hollow
|+20% Ichigo damage, +50% damage, and +60% defense
|Legendary
|Human
|N/A
|Common
|Kitsune
|+60% Max HP, +25% luck multiplier, +50% damage, +10% sword damage multiplier, and +10% melee damage multiplier
|Mythical
|Leviathan
|+65% max HP, +60% damage, +17% sword damage multiplier, and +5% Lifesteal
|Mythical
|Limitless
|40% max HP, 25% Gojo damage, and 30% damage
|Legendary
|Mink
|+20% jump height and +20% sprint speed
|Rare
|Oni
|+65% max HP, +20% melee damage multiplier, +55% damage, and 10% damage reduction
|Mythical
|Orc
|+15% max HP and +15% damage
|Rare
|Player
|+45% max HP, +20% Jinwoo damage, and +40% damage
|Legendary
|Servant
|+75% max HP, +67% damage, +17% melee damage multiplier, +4% lifesteal, and 10% DMG reduction
|Mythical
|Shadowborn
|+55% max HP, +20% shadow damage, and +50% damage
|Legendary
|Shinigami
|+50% max HP, +20% Aizen dmg, and +45% damage
|Legendary
|Skypea
|+2 jumps
|Uncommon
|Slime
|+70% Max HP, +65% damage, +17% sword damage multiplier, +3% lifesteal, and 10% damage reduction
|Mythical
|Vampire
|+5% lifesteal, +30% max HP, and +25% damage
|Epic
|Vessel
|+40% max HP, +20% Sukuna damage, and +35% damage
|Legendary
What are the Sailor Piece race rarities?
Sailor Piece races each have a certain chance to drop when you reroll your race. The percentage chance for each rarity is as follows:
- Common: 50%
- Uncommon: 30%
- Rare: 15%
- Epic: 4%
- Legendary: 1%
- Mythical: less than 1%
How do I reroll my Sailor Piece race?
To reroll your race in Sailor Piece, you must obtain a race reroll. You can get them via drops from bosses, or occasionally mobs, but the latter has a lower drop rate. Once you have a race reroll, head to your inventory and click on it. Then press 'yes', and you will have your new race.