Sailor Piece race guide

If you want to master Sailor Piece, race is an important element to get to grips with. Through your specific species, you can gain important buffs, like extra HP, damage, luck, speed, and more. We'll tell you all about each race, plus how to reroll it in case you're bored of the life you were given.

We also have Sailor Piece codes to further increase your style and substance, so make sure to redeem them for freebies to help you achieve the ultimate goal of being Oni or Slime.

All Sailor Piece races

Below are all the Sailor Piece races. Each of them has its own specific set of buffs and has an associated rarity. Good luck with your rolls!

Race Stat buff Rarity Demon +20% sprint speed, +30% damage, and +35% max HP Epic Fishman +15% income and +15% exp gain Uncommon Hollow +20% Ichigo damage, +50% damage, and +60% defense Legendary Human N/A Common Kitsune +60% Max HP, +25% luck multiplier, +50% damage, +10% sword damage multiplier, and +10% melee damage multiplier Mythical Leviathan +65% max HP, +60% damage, +17% sword damage multiplier, and +5% Lifesteal Mythical Limitless 40% max HP, 25% Gojo damage, and 30% damage Legendary Mink +20% jump height and +20% sprint speed Rare Oni +65% max HP, +20% melee damage multiplier, +55% damage, and 10% damage reduction Mythical Orc +15% max HP and +15% damage Rare Player +45% max HP, +20% Jinwoo damage, and +40% damage Legendary Servant +75% max HP, +67% damage, +17% melee damage multiplier, +4% lifesteal, and 10% DMG reduction Mythical Shadowborn +55% max HP, +20% shadow damage, and +50% damage Legendary Shinigami +50% max HP, +20% Aizen dmg, and +45% damage Legendary Skypea +2 jumps Uncommon Slime +70% Max HP, +65% damage, +17% sword damage multiplier, +3% lifesteal, and 10% damage reduction Mythical Vampire +5% lifesteal, +30% max HP, and +25% damage Epic Vessel +40% max HP, +20% Sukuna damage, and +35% damage Legendary

What are the Sailor Piece race rarities?

Sailor Piece races each have a certain chance to drop when you reroll your race. The percentage chance for each rarity is as follows:

Common : 50%

Uncommon : 30%

Rare : 15%

Epic : 4%

Legendary : 1%

Mythical: less than 1%

How do I reroll my Sailor Piece race?

To reroll your race in Sailor Piece, you must obtain a race reroll. You can get them via drops from bosses, or occasionally mobs, but the latter has a lower drop rate. Once you have a race reroll, head to your inventory and click on it. Then press 'yes', and you will have your new race.