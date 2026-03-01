Sailor Piece race guide

To make an informed decision about your Sailor Piece race, read through all the information there is to know about it in this guide.

Sailor Piece race - Roblox figure stands on an island holding a katana, ready to defeat enemies. There is a blue sky behind
If you want to master Sailor Piece, race is an important element to get to grips with. Through your specific species, you can gain important buffs, like extra HP, damage, luck, speed, and more. We'll tell you all about each race, plus how to reroll it in case you're bored of the life you were given.

All Sailor Piece races

Below are all the Sailor Piece races. Each of them has its own specific set of buffs and has an associated rarity. Good luck with your rolls!

Race Stat buff Rarity
Demon +20% sprint speed, +30% damage, and +35% max HP Epic
Fishman +15% income and +15% exp gain Uncommon
Hollow +20%  Ichigo damage, +50% damage, and +60% defense Legendary
Human N/A Common
Kitsune +60% Max HP, +25% luck multiplier, +50% damage, +10% sword damage multiplier, and +10% melee damage multiplier Mythical
Leviathan +65% max HP, +60% damage, +17% sword damage multiplier, and +5% Lifesteal Mythical
Limitless 40% max HP, 25% Gojo damage, and 30% damage Legendary
Mink +20% jump height and +20% sprint speed Rare
Oni +65% max HP, +20% melee damage multiplier, +55% damage, and 10% damage reduction Mythical
Orc +15% max HP and +15% damage Rare
Player +45% max HP, +20% Jinwoo damage, and +40% damage Legendary
Servant +75% max HP, +67% damage, +17% melee damage multiplier, +4% lifesteal, and 10% DMG reduction Mythical
Shadowborn +55% max HP, +20% shadow damage, and +50% damage Legendary
Shinigami +50% max HP, +20% Aizen dmg, and +45% damage Legendary
Skypea +2 jumps Uncommon
Slime +70% Max HP, +65% damage, +17% sword damage multiplier, +3% lifesteal, and 10% damage reduction Mythical
Vampire +5% lifesteal, +30% max HP, and +25% damage Epic
Vessel +40% max HP, +20% Sukuna damage, and +35% damage Legendary

What are the Sailor Piece race rarities?

Sailor Piece races each have a certain chance to drop when you reroll your race. The percentage chance for each rarity is as follows:

  • Common: 50%
  • Uncommon: 30%
  • Rare: 15%
  • Epic: 4%
  • Legendary: 1%
  • Mythical: less than 1%
How do I reroll my Sailor Piece race?

To reroll your race in Sailor Piece, you must obtain a race reroll. You can get them via drops from bosses, or occasionally mobs, but the latter has a lower drop rate. Once you have a race reroll, head to your inventory and click on it. Then press 'yes', and you will have your new race.

