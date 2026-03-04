Sailor Piece style guide

When you're not wielding a Katana or the Shadow Monarch blade in Sailor Piece, you'll be dealing damage with your fists. Melee fights can be just as thrilling, but you might not know that there are multiple ways to defeat your foes. That's why you need to learn about every Sailor Piece style, as you can choose which form of bare-knuckle brawling is perfect for your playstyle.

If you're new to Sailor Piece or picking it back up, we think styles (aka fighting styles) are equally as important as picking up a sword. So, sheath your blade, and take a moment to see what Sailor Piece is cooking.

Here's everything you need to know about styles in Sailor Piece:

What are styles in Sailor Piece?

In Sailor Piece, styles or fighting styles are different methods of hand-to-hand combat that you can choose. You're probably used to wielding a Sailor Piece sword, but don't underestimate the power of your hands. As you level up your stats, you can pool points in raw melee damage, which makes your damage output higher without a weapon equipped. You don't start out with any styles equipped, but that's alright.

Fighting styles can also be referred to as Melee Specs, so if you see that in-game, it's just another way to classify them. The default starting style gives you basic punches and kicks; It mainly helps you complete Armament Haki quests and serves as the foundation for upgrading into stronger legendary styles later on. To make it easier as you rank, be sure to use our list of Sailor Piece codes.

How many styles are in Sailor Piece?

There are 12 fighting styles in Sailor Piece. You begin the game with Combat enabled, which is the most basic of the styles you can acquire. The rest of the melee styles are found by talking to certain trainers or defeating specific bosses.

Alucard

Anos

Combat

Gilgamesh

Gojo

Madoka

Qin Shi

Satoru Gojo

Strongest in History

Strongest of Today

Sukuna

Yuji

How do I get more styles in Sailor Piece?

To get more styles in Sailor Piece, you need to defeat the bosses or NPCs tied to each melee spec. They're all over the world, so you'll need to explore and find them as you level. But if you're not too sure, here's who you need to interact with.

Alucard Trainer

Anos Trainer

Gilgamesh Trainer

Gojo Trainer

Madoka Trainer

Qin Shi NPC

Strongest in History Trainer

Strongest of Today Trainer

Sukuna Trainer

Yuji Trainer

As you start Sailor Piece with the Combat style equipped, you won't need to speak to any NPCs or defeat any enemies.

What are the best styles in Sailor Piece?

The best styles in Sailor Piece are Anos, Gilgamesh, and Strongest in History. We rank them right at the top in our Sailor Piece tier list, and for good reason, but let's focus on the Strongest in History. This absolute powerhouse of an ability deals hefty AOE damage, keeping any forces at bay while you push an onslaught of attacks. Don't overlook it.

And there you have it, everything you need to know about Sailor Piece styles. Bookmark this page if you need to top up your knowledge, as there are plenty of fighting styles to check out.