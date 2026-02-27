Sailor Piece tier list February 2026

Our Sailor Piece tier list ranks the fruits, swords, items, accessories, and more to tell you what the best equipment is.

If you want to be the best pirate to sail the seas, you should take a look at our Sailor Piece tier list. Here, you can learn all about the best equipment available in the game, helping you to make an informed decision about the build and powers you want to pursue.

However, if you want more details on the categories in this tier list, it's best to check out our dedicated guides, such as Sailor Piece fruit, sword, accessories, and items. We can also tell you all about melee and swords, along with offering a Sailor Piece codes guide so that you can get some in-game freebies.

Sailor Piece tier list

To keep things as simple as possible, we've split this guide into numerous tier lists, one for each category, so if you want to know what the best swords are, for example, you know exactly where to look. It's worth noting that while we mix our experience with the community's thoughts, rankings are never an exact science, so if you want to use something we place in rank D, don't let us stop you.

Sailor Piece tier list: a menu in front of some grass and trees

Sailor Piece melee tier list

Rank Melee
S Anos, Gilgamesh, Strongest in History
A Alucard, Madoka, Strongest of Today
B Sukuna, Qin Shi
C Gojo, Yuji
D Combat

Sailor Piece sword tier list

Rank Swords
S Rimuru, Shadow Monarch
A Aizen, Ichigo, Shadow
B Ragna
C Dark Blade, Jinwoo
D Katana, Saber

Sailor Piece fruit tier list

Rank Fruits
S Dragon, Dough, Leopard, Quake
A Bomb, Control, Spirit, Venom
B Buddha, Invisible, Light, Magma
C Dark, Flame, Ice
D Chop, Kilo, Spin

Sailor Piece accessories tier list

Rank Accessories
S Anos Outfit, Divine Wheel, Gilgamesh Armor, Gojo Haori, Monarch Armor, Slime Wings, Ultimate Wings
A Aizen Haori, Heart Wings, Hollow Mask, Shadow Cloak
B Alucard Coat, Jinwoo Cape, Qin Shi Blindfold, Ragna Sigil
C Gojo Blindfold, Sukuna Collar, Valentine Heart
D Saber Armor, Santa Hat, Yuji Hair

Sailor Piece items tier list

Rank Items
S Yoru, Cursed Dual Katana
A Soul Guitar, Valkyrie Helm
B Rengoku, Saber V2

Sailor Piece runes tier list

Rank Runes
S Fortune Rune, Wrath Rune
A Destruction Rune
B Blood Rune, Inferno Rune
C Frost Rune, Guardian Rune
D Suppression Rune

That concludes our Sailor Piece tier list. We hope it helps you find the best options for you.

