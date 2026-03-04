Whether a seasoned vet or a brand-new player, our Sailor Piece wiki can help you get to grips with the aspects of the game that may go unexplained otherwise. You can click on our comprehensive guides to find out more about specific parts of the game, or take some beginner or expert advice from us.

Our number one tip for the top is to redeem Sailor Piece codes, which can net you a variety of rewards, including currency, rerolls, and experience. You'll find you need to reach a certain level before you can redeem many of the codes, though - we'll walk you through how to get there, so you can get some freebies.

What are some Sailor Piece beginner tips?

There are a number of strategies you can adopt when you first start playing Sailor Piece. Apart from checking out the Sailor Piece tier list we've put together for the best Sailor Piece swords, Sailor Piece fruit, Sailor Piece race, Sailor Piece items, and more, you can also choose to focus your grinding efforts on particular stats or styles. Let's get into it.

Begin by visiting the Academy Island and accepting Quest NPC 15's quest, which gives you three billion experience per completed quest. It's recommended to do this until about level 1.35k, at which point you can begin fighting higher-level enemies. To help with the initial grind, we recommend focusing on your Sword and HP stats, as this will help expedite the leveling process. Once you reach level 1.25k, you can redeem codes, which will also speed things up, allowing you to obtain Haki via the trainer, which you'll want to do as soon as you can.

What are some Sailor Piece advanced tips?

After you hit the maximum level, you can readjust your focus to getting the items that are rarer to stumble upon. You'll also want to farm for the Haki, Conqueror Haki, Observation Haki, and Sailor Piece rune maximum levels. After that, it's about having fun destroying your enemies, thrashing them with all your new might.

How do I navigate Sailor Piece's map?

You can check out every island in our Sailor Piece map guide, including which NPCs you can find there, and the recommended level for taking on each area's mobs.

What are the Sailor Piece bosses?

There are a number of bosses to tackle, which you can check out in our Sailor Piece boss guide. Learn about where they dwell, the drops you can get from them, and how to summon them.

What Sailor Piece styles can I learn?

You can learn a number of different fighting techniques, called styles. Learn about them all in our Sailor Piece styles guide so you can utilize them in the trickiest of situations.

Is there a Sailor Piece Discord server?

There is, and you can click here to join the Sailor Piece Discord server. This allows you to stay in touch with the developer, as well as chat with other players and participate in giveaways.

Is there a Sailor Piece Trello?

You can find the Sailor Piece Trello here for a full rundown of all the aspects of the game, including notes from the developer and other community links.