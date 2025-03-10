There was a time when people labeled the Saints Row games as nothing more than GTA rivals. After wild descents to hell and Matrix-like worlds, Volition’s 2022 reboot didn’t quite land for many fans of the franchise, but I’m here to stand on my soapbox to declare it good, actually. Plus, for less than a Big Mac at old McDonald’s, you can snag it for your Steam Deck.

Publisher Plaion is currently holding a limited-time sale on its game on Steam, offering a huge 80% discount on Saints Row (2022). The open-world game’s price is down to just $5.99/£5.64, a bargain considering it normally retails for near the $30/£30 mark. While the game isn’t listed as ‘verified’ for Steam Deck, it runs decently without much compromise and features support for FSR frame generation. Better yet, if you’ve got a friend who happens to own it too, you can play the whole game in co-op together.

I’m not saying that Saints Row is a masterpiece, but I think it’s worth reconsidering now that the dust has settled. There are elements of its predecessor’s edginess, but what really sells this reboot is the setting of Santo Ileso. Far more aesthetically pleasing than Steelport before it in the open-world game’s predecessors, traversing across the desert plains looks fantastic, and each biome of the city has something different to offer.

The story is your standard Saints Row fodder, full of goofy mafia stereotypes and talks of reclaiming territory. Yet, along the way, it’s easy to get lost in completing daft side quests, like testing out hoverboards.

Combat also feels better than previous entries, with plenty of customizable weapons ranging from handguns to absolutely ridiculous weapons of mass destruction. The same efforts apply to tweaking your character’s appearance and vehicles. Saints Row also received decent post-launch support, with numerous DLCs ranging from story expansions to new cosmetics, weapons, vehicles, and more to add to your base of operations.

The offer is live until Wednesday, March 13, 2025, so act fast if you want to give it a go. Alternatively, if you’re still loyal to Rockstar Games, this GTA 5 Enhanced Steam Deck guide has everything you need to know about the new port.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.