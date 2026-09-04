Fight the GTA 6 FOMO with the new Saints Row: The Third Remastered port

Even though we've had ample time to purchase a PlayStation or Xbox on which to play GTA 6, that doesn't mean all of us have been successful in saving up the money. Although there's a natural level of FOMO that comes with seeing the trailers for the game, I'm taking solace and comfort in the new Saints Row: The Third Remastered port, which is both a million times cheaper and more accessible than GTA 6 could ever be. That's because it's coming to your mobile phone on October 29, 2026, meaning you won't even need to pick up a new device to enter a life of crime.

The game will cost $19.99, and you can pre-order it right now from the App Store or pre-register on Google Play. But why should you? Well, if you haven't played a Saints Row game before, the games are composed of messy, chaotic, and inherently silly characters and events that live inside the open worlds. As it's a game like GTA, your job in Saints Row is pretty simple - rise to the top of the gang world, wiping out the Syndicate by gaining social and financial capital. There are choppers and guns, of course, but you can go off-piste with wacky weapons like, uh, dildos - anything to get the job done.

Even though this is the third installment in the series, it's a good place to jump in. The game can be standalone, give or take a few references, as you're moving from a previous town, Stilwater, to the new setting of Steelport. One thing that's worth keeping in mind is that fans of the game didn't like the Remastered version much, calling it "scuffed" in Steam reviews, and alleging that the devs hadn't fixed the bugs that were present in the original game - and had even invented some new ones. That being said, mobile is a whole new platform, so we're optimistic that some more TLC has been applied.

Plus, for the price tag, there's a whole slew of benefits compared to getting this open-world game on PC. This particular port has all 18 of the game's DLC included, 14 extra missions, and 30 bonus weapons to choose from, so you're getting a lot of bang for your buck. Plus, you can play with a friend with online co-op to take down mobsters together. You can also choose whether you play with the touchscreen controls, controller (which supports Android and iOS), or keyboard and mouse on an iPad or Android device.

Are you going to jump into the Saints' world, or will you be saving your hard-earned dollars for GTA instead? Let us know over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and follow us on TikTok for more news, opinions, and silliness.