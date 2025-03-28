While the Galaxy S series remains the company’s flagship line, the Samsung A-Series phones stick around as a fantastic budget-friendly option. They may not have the latest chipsets and ultra-performance levels, but they still offer plenty of bang for your buck, and best of all, you can already get a major discount on Samsung’s latest handsets.

While the best gaming phones have no difficulty powering through even the most high-spec mobile games, they invariably come with a hefty price tag. Sometimes, you don’t want to have to fork out quite so much when a new phone comes out, and that’s where the latest Samsung phones come in.

The Samsung Galaxy A36 provides great value if your main concern is finding something that can play all the best Android games. With the older but still reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, it should make for a better experience than Samsung’s own Exynos chips, which have typically had issues with performance and thermals in the past. It has an impressive 12GB of RAM, a comfortable design, and a great display – so its $399.99 price tag isn’t bad at all.

It may be the cheapest option, but the A26 is still mighty. Sitting at just $299.99, the Samsung Galaxy A26 houses the Samsung Exynos 1380, which is still a decent chipset, even if the Qualcomm one is more exciting. It shares the same display as the more expensive A36, and it also has a microSD slot, which is something that many Samsung phones don’t have anymore.

Finally, standing at the top of the line, the Samsung Galaxy A56 is the best budget gaming phone from this new crop. Sporting Samsung’s own Exynos 1580 chipset, an impressive 4.7-inch display, and a decent 8GB of RAM, the A56 is an impressive phone that is also at an excellent price.

If you’re hoping to grab one of these budget smartphones, you can do so by going to Samsung. Best of all, there’s a great offer with an enhanced trade-in, giving you up to $150 off a new device. However, there are also discounts on accessories like the Galaxy Buds FE and the Fit3, giving you more bang for your buck.

If you’re looking for some budget-friendly options on the best Samsung phones list, the new A-Series is certainly up there. If you grab one of the best mobile controllers at the same time, you’ll get an experience similar to what you’d experience with some of the best handheld consoles, and at such a great price, that’s an offer you can’t refuse.