New Samsung chip leak suggests the brand's next flagship could be a performance beast

With the next generation of Samsung flagships likely just a couple of months away, we're starting to hear rumors about the hardware potentially powering the S27 series. According to fresh industry whispers, the new Samsung Exynos 2700 chip is an incredibly capable processor, beating out the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 in some benchmark tests.

These details come from Korea's Yonhap News Agency, via Notebookcheck. The report suggests the Exynos 2700 chip achieved a score of around 13,000 in the Geekbench 6.5 multicore test. That beats the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, which scores roughly 11,000 when tested inside the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. That's a margin of about 20% in favor of the Samsung chip, and when tested on Geekbench 7, it's a similar story, with the Exynos 2007 surpassing the Snapdragon processor by about 15%.

On the graphics and gaming front, the Samsung chip sounds similarly impressive, outperforming the Snapdragon rival by roughly 20% in terms of peak performance. In more demanding games, that lead drops substantially to 5%, but it still suggests that any phone using the Exynos 2007 could be a future pick for our guide to the best gaming phones.

While this all sounds pretty impressive on paper, it's still worth taking with a pinch of salt until we actually get our hands on a Samsung phone that has an Exynos 2700 processor. We also don't have the full details behind the testing methodology, including sustained performance or power consumption data, so there's a chance that future real-world performance testing could offer different results.

Either way, it seems likely that the Exynos 2700 chip is part of the plans for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 series of flagship phones, so we should have an idea just how capable the processor is before long. The Korean brand usually launches its latest premium devices in the first quarter of the year, so we'll be keeping an eye out as soon as we get into January.