This Samsung concept has us manifesting a foldable Nintendo Switch 2

Imagine you could fold your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or whatever gaming handheld you own in two. Seriously, imagine that. Well, this Samsung Flex Gaming concept from MWC 2025 is as close as I’ve ever seen to that wild idea, and honestly, it’s one of the coolest things I’ve caught at the show so far.

While it’s true that the handheld gaming market is ever expanding, it’s also fair to say that a lot of the most popular options, and nearly all the top picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles, have remarkably similar form factors. That’s what makes this concept stand out from the likes of the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, plus the fact it has a lime green and yellow design that is a frankly horrible, at least in my opinion, but at least it draws the eye.

Admittedly, details are pretty sparse on the Samsung Display concept, and by sparse, I mean there really aren’t any. What you see is what you get, but there are some interesting design quirks to pick up on. For one, there are holes in the controller pads, but it makes sense when you think about it, as this would allow the analog sticks to come together neatly when you fold the device to put it away.

It’s important to note that this is a concept from Samsung Display, not Samsung Electronics, which means we could see one of the big names in the handheld arena embrace the innovation in the future. If you didn’t know, Samsung Display currently provides screens to Valve and Nintendo for the Steam Deck OLED and Nintendo Switch OLED, respectively, so while it’s incredibly unlikely, this potential opens up the door for the Steam Deck Fold or the Nintendo Switch 2 Fold. Yes, I’ve made those up, but I’m trying to manifest something here.

Of course, for now, this is just a concept, and considering we see some wacky concepts every year at the Samsung Display booth that don't come to fruition, don't get your hopes up just yet.