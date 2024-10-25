This cheap Android Samsung phone just got an extra $100 discount

If you’re looking for a new phone but don’t want to break the bank, we have a great saving for you. Thanks to a new Amazon deal, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy A35 for just $299.99, saving $100 on the original asking price. However, you need to act fast if you want to pick this marvelous mid-ranger up, as it’s a limited-time offer.

For those who don’t know, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is one of the best mid-range phones of 2024, easily competing with more expensive devices like the OnePlus 12R and Google Pixel 8a. With a vivid AMOLED display complete with 120Hz refresh rates for super smooth visuals and a more than decent Exynos 1380 chipset, it’s a surprisingly potent gaming device, capable of running even demanding games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail.

It’s rare to see such a substantial discount on a phone as new as the Galaxy A35, with the device only launching in March of this year. Still, there are plenty of reasons to pick this Android over getting a new iPhone. Not only is it almost a third of the price of the cheapest iPhone 16, but it’s more of a rapid charger than Apple’s latest flagships, and Samsung has promised to offer four OS updates and five years of security updates for its affordable Android.

It’s worth pointing out that this Samsung Galaxy A35 is unlocked, so you can use it on any network without having to go through the effort of picking up a new contract. There’s also the option to choose between two colorways, Navy or Lilac, so you can opt for a new cell phone that suits your style.

Unfortunately, as with other limited-time Amazon deals, we’re not exactly sure how long you have to take advantage of this saving, so the best option is to act fast and pick it up right away. Of course, if you decide the A35 isn’t for you, we’ve got plenty of other suggestions, and you can check out our guides to the best Android phones and the best gaming phones, with options to suit all budgets and needs.