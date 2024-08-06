The Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 are in for an AI boost, according to a new report. While Samsung initially only brought its Galaxy AI features to its flagship devices, it seems it’s going one step further and rolling out the artificial intelligence-powered tools to its latest mid-range offerings.

Galaxy AI arrived at the start of 2024 alongside this year’s best Samsung phones, the Galaxy S24 series. Multiple features fall under the Galaxy AI umbrella, from Circle to Search with Google to Live Translate, providing users with helpful and inventive ways to use their smartphones. Since arriving, Galaxy AI has seen the brand’s flagship series grow in sales compared to last year’s S23 series, and now it appears it’s looking to do the same with its mid-range devices.

The report from SamMobile posits that the Galaxy AI rollout to the A55 and A35 is coming as part of the anticipated One UI 6.1.1 update. This is according to the site’s sources, with no official confirmation from Samsung at the time of writing. However, there is a catch. The report suggests not all the Galaxy AI features are coming to the A55 and A35, with some requiring too much processing power. We’ll find out which AI tools haven’t made the cut when One UI 6.1.1 rolls out in the coming months.

While it might be surprising to see Samsung introduce its innovative AI software to cheaper brands, the context of Apple’s upcoming foray into artificial intelligence is important. With this move, Samsung is bringing AI to affordable devices, something Apple isn’t offering with Apple Intelligence, which is only coming to the iPhone 16 series or last year’s premium iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max pairing.

As we suggested earlier, it could also be part of a move to push sales of the A55, one of the best mid-range phones of the year, and the A35. Considering neither device offered much in the way of hardware upgrades on last year’s equivalents, it wouldn’t come as a shock to see the brand lean on its exciting software as a selling point. However, it’ll be interesting to see if that, in turn, affects S24 series sales, or even puts users off a potential mid-range S24 FE launch.