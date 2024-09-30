Samsung’s Galaxy AI features might be the most comprehensive of any smartphone brand in 2024, and better still, they’re all free to use. However, the days of complimentary Live Translate and Note Assist could be numbered, according to new details from the Korean tech giant.

As SamMobile first spotted, the press release for the new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and Tab S10 includes the line, “Fees may apply to certain AI features at the end of 2025.” While we heard rumors of Samsung building a paywall around Galaxy AI features earlier this year, this is almost concrete proof that the best Samsung phones might only ship with freebie AI features until the end of next year. That gives you less than 14 months to check them out without parting with your hard-earned cash.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether we might see all the Samsung AI apps behind a paywall or just a selection of the more advanced tools. It doesn’t seem to make sense to restrict the use of Circle to Search with Google in particular, given that it’s currently available for free on the best Google Pixel phones, and it’s coming to devices like the Xiaomi 14T Pro soon. We also don’t know what to expect when it comes to a subscription fee, given that no smartphone brands have attached a payment system to their AI tools yet.

In terms of alternatives to Galaxy AI, we’re still yet to experience Apple Intelligence, Apple’s much-anticipated foray into the world of artificial intelligence. The first few Apple AI features should arrive next month alongside the iOS 18.1 iPhone update, but there’s still a while to wait until the heralded ChatGPT-enhanced Siri overhaul. We also don’t know whether Apple is planning on charging for its AI-powered apps, but given the history of the brand and a couple of rumors from after the big reveal of Apple Intelligence, it wouldn’t be a surprise.

Of course, it’s possible that Samsung might not implement a paywall, and the inclusion of the line about fees in the press release could just be the brand covering its back. As we said earlier, there currently isn’t a precedent for introducing subscription fees, and Samsung might want to avoid being the first, at least until after the anticipated launch of the flagship S25 series in January 2025. Of course, we’re keeping an eye out for all the latest, and if there is any sort of update, we’ll be sure to report on it.