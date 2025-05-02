New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leaks suggest Android gamers are in for a treat

While the rumor mill continues to spin regarding the official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, a fresh leak reveals all of the important things you need to know about the phone, including its specs and colorways.

It looks like one of 2025's best Samsung phones comes in three colors: Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Icyblue, and Titanium Silver (thanks, GSM Arena and WinFuture), while its price point in Europe is €1,249 and €1,369 for the 256GB and 512GB storage options, respectively. That works out to be roughly $1,416 and $1,552 for the phone in the US and £1,065 and £1,168 for it in the UK.

Samsung's use of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset makes the Galaxy S25 Edge a prime candidate for our list of the best gaming phones upon its release, especially as it has 12GB of RAM to back it up. However, there is a slight caveat that may prove to be a turn-off for hardcore gamers, and that's the 3,900 mAh battery, which is smaller than the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, putting it behind the pack in this line-up.

Luckily, the 1440×3120 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 HZ refresh rate is sure to offer a gorgeous display, so you can see games like Genshin Impact in all their beautiful glory. A lot goes into the appearance of the best mobile games these days, so having a stunning screen is a real plus for gamers.

Should it not be games that interest you, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge allegedly comes equipped with a 200 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultrawide lens, while there's also a 12 MP selfie camera for those of you who want to show people how great you look on Instagram. Finally, the device has IP68 certification, so you know a bit of water and dust aren't going to kill it.

Of course, nothing is truly set in stone until Samsung officially unveils the phone, with rumors suggesting that's happening this month. If you want to explore your options, even with the impending release of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, we have guides to the best Xiaomi phones and the best OnePlus phones, giving you plenty of variety when looking for the best Android phone.