If you’ve got this older Samsung phone, now is the time to upgrade

Following the launch of Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 series of flagship Android phones, the brand is winding down software updates for one of its older models. While the Korean tech giant isn’t stopping updates for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series phones entirely just yet, it’s now only pushing them quarterly, rather than monthly. With that in mind, it could well be time to think about moving on if you’re still clinging on to your S21.

While the Galaxy S21 was one of the best Samsung phones of its era, it’s now over four years old, and there’s a noticeable difference between its performance capabilities when compared to last year’s S24, let alone the new S25. It just can’t keep up with the brand’s latest flagships, especially if you’re the sort who boosts the gameplay settings to the maximum in games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. Sadly, it now looks set to also fall behind in terms of the software experience according to a post on the Samsung Mobile Security website (via 9to5Google).

There is a bit of good news in that the new Samsung One UI 7 software update is coming to the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra as the last major update. We expected this, as Samsung promised four years of major upgrades when the S21 series launched. Still, the monthly updates are predominantly for security, and while it’s still not exactly risky, quarterly updates mean you’re waiting two months longer than you would with a newer Samsung to make sure your device is as safe as possible.

While no one likes feeling forced to upgrade, right now isn’t the worst time for it, with plenty of deals available on Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 flagship phones and last year’s S24 series. The best we’ve seen so far is courtesy of Amazon, who are offering you the chance to pick up the premium Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $1,299, $200 under the asking price, with a complimentary $200 Amazon gift card thrown in for good measure. Still, if you don’t want to spend over $1,000, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE from our guide to the best mid-range phones is another stellar pick you can find for around $600.

That’s all you need to know about the beginning of the end of software support for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. If you need more assistance finding something to replace your phone, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best Android phones, with plenty of options to suit all needs and budgets.