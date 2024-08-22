Samsung’s next affordable flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, is set to launch in October and previous rumors have told us to expect an Exynos 2400e processor. Now, the device has appeared on Geekbench for the first time, and we can see exactly what that means.

The Geekebench listing (shared by MySmartPrice) shows that this version of the Exynos 2400 has a lower clock speed on its main Cortex-X4 core, while other clusters run at the same speeds. Of course, this results in a lower benchmark performance score, which suggests we might not be seeing the S24 FE on our list of the best gaming phones, but it’s early days and some of this could be attributed to pre-production software.

What’s really interesting, though, is the model number. The scorecard shows SM-S721U, which is the unlocked version of the S24 FE destined for the US market. We’ve not seen Samsung use an Exynos chip in its US S-series models for a very long time, and it seems that’s about to change.

If you’re in the US and thinking of picking up the S24 FE, don’t fret, as the Exynos-powered S24 models performed very well in our testing. The best Samsung phones equipped with Snapdragon chips might be more efficient and have a slight edge in some of the more demanding games, but the overall experience is quite similar. Minor tweaks to the clock speeds are likely to remain the case with the 2400e, but we won’t know for sure until we get our hands on it.

Elsewhere, we expect the S24 FE to bring a bigger battery and a brighter display than its predecessor, but the cameras will likely remain unchanged. There are sure to be more rumors and leaks before the anticipated October reveal, but in the meantime, why not check out what we made of the brand’s Exynos-powered flagship in our Samsung Galaxy S24 review?