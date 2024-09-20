Oops! Samsung let the Galaxy S24 FE Android launch date slip

It feels like we’ve been waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launch for months, but we’ve finally got a date to put on the calendar. Thanks to what appears to be an accidental post from Samsung Vietnam, we’re looking forward to the big reveal later this month, with a couple of other new launches arriving alongside the new Galaxy mid-ranger.

X user Chun Bhai, via Android Police, first spotted the Samsung Vietnam YouTube post, which is now private. The post suggests the big reveal takes place at 10 PM on September 26 in Vietnam, before orders for the phone go live at midnight. There’s more, though, with the teaser suggesting we’re not just getting the upgrade to one of the best mid-range phones but also two new Samsung Tab S10 devices.

In terms of what to expect from the S24 FE, we’ve seen plenty of rumors and speculation since the arrival of the S24 series, the best Samsung phones of 2024, earlier this year. We’re anticipating a bigger 6.7-inch display and Samsung’s own Exynos 2400e chipset, a slightly less powerful version of the S24 and S24+’s Exynos 2400 processor. Unfortunately, it also seems like the S24 FE might be more expensive than its predecessors, with some reports pointing to a price bump of around $50 to $649.

Honestly, that price bump is disappointing considering all the rumors point to no meaningful camera upgrades for the S24 FE. Sure, the new mid-ranger comes with a bunch of the new Galaxy AI features like Live Translate and Circle to Search with Google, but that’s also true of last year’s version. At this point, it makes more sense to wait for the S24 price drop that’ll come with the arrival of the S25 series in January 2025 if you’re looking to pick up one of the best Android phones.

While we’re struggling to get excited about the S24 FE, the new Tab S10 tablets could be a slightly more compelling proposition. While the best iPads and the new Honor MagicPad2 offer stronger competition than ever before, the Samsung Tab S10 Ultra could outdo the alternatives with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and Wi-Fi 7 capabilities for superfast internet browsing and streaming. It’s all speculation at the time of writing, but we should know all the details by the end of the month.