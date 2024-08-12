A new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leak has detailed the upcoming mid-ranger’s upgraded battery, display, and chipset. The Android Headlines leak suggests we should anticipate an October launch for the Galaxy S24 FE. Spec-wise, we’re expecting a larger 6.7-inch display with a boosted peak brightness of 1,900 nits to match the Google Pixel 8a, a more power-efficient Exynos 2400e chipset, and a bigger battery offering two days of extensive use.

Simply put, we’re potentially looking at one of the best mid-range phones of 2024 on paper, rivaling the OnePlus 12R and Honor 200 Pro. In terms of colorways, the leak posits blue, yellow, green, silver, and graphite as the five global options, with different Samsung online exclusives depending on your region.

Samsung is also reportedly equipping the S24 FE with Galaxy AI. That isn’t a shock considering the brand has rolled out AI features across older devices such as the S23 FE, but the S24 FE should handle the demands of Galaxy AI better thanks to its state-of-the-art Exynos 2400e processor.

The only thing the new leak doesn’t delve into is the price. Last year’s S24 FE started at $599, but given the price increase we’ve seen from the best Samsung phones of 2024, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the S24 FE launch somewhere between $650 and $700. Even at $699, there’d still be a difference of $100 between the S24 FE and the base model S24, pushing some consumers to opt for the cheaper and newer device.

While Samsung hasn’t had to worry about new releases from Apple in the mid-range market since 2022, that could change early next year with the arrival of the iPhone SE 4. With that in mind, it makes sense that the Android brand is packing the S24 FE full of substantial upgrades. This includes boosted brightness and a more efficient AI-ready chipset, preparing the handset to take on its biggest competitor in a corner of the market it’s been used to dominating over the last couple of years. We’ll have to wait until early 2025 to see which comes out on top.