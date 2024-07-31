According to a new financial report, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is up double digits on its predecessor in terms of both shipments and revenue. Not only that, but the brand expects sales to soar further still this year, with the demand for AI-powered phones growing with consumers.

The new report reflects on the second quarter of 2024, continuing the brand’s success from the first. Given the arrival of blockbuster Galaxy AI features like Live Translate and Chat Assist, we’re not surprised to see this year’s best Samsung phones outsell last year’s equivalents. Still, stiff competition could put a dampener on the S24 series before long, with the anticipated iPhone 16 launch just a few weeks away.

Despite the uptick in S24 sales, the report isn’t all good news, suggesting that the wider mobile business is slightly down on profitability and revenue compared to Q1 2024. Samsung places the blame on the “rising prices of essential components,” which we know is taking its toll on the wider industry with the rising prices of devices. It’s worth noting that we didn’t get any exact statistical data in the report, so we’re taking the brand’s word for it.

Outside of the S24 series’ achievements, the new financial report also confirms the existence of the Exynos 2500 chipset. We’re expecting this to be the processor that powers 2025’s S25 series. It could also point to Samsung increasing its reliance on its own chipsets. This year, the S24 launched in the U.S.A., China, and Canada with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, but the Korean brand could be looking to make its global offering more uniform with the release of the S25 series in early 2025.

We’ll have to wait for the Q3 report to see if the recent arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, one of the new best foldable phones around, and Z Flip 6 can recreate the success of the S24 devices and boost profits once again. With more competition than ever in the alternative form factor arena, the brand seems to be relying on new AI features, rather than hardware innovation, to stand out from the crowd.