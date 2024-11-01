If you’re holding out for the upcoming Black Friday sales to pick up a new phone, why wait? Thanks to this Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal from Walmart, you can save over $200 on one of this year’s best Android phones, complete with fantastic cameras, top-tier gaming performance, and a bunch of Galaxy AI features.

The deal from Walmart sees the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on sale for £1,064.94, down from the original price of $1,299.99, making for a saving of around 20%. That’s a pretty great offer considering how impressive the S24 Ultra is, with the flagship Android occupying spots on our guides to the best gaming phones and the best Samsung phones. It’s also much cheaper than Apple’s latest premium device, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is around $1,199 at its cheapest.

For a little more context on the phone itself, we gave it a 9/10 in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, complimenting the device’s massive OLED screen and polished software. Our only real complaint was the high price, but of course, that’s less of a concern with this deal.

There’s a slight caveat to this Walmart offer in that it’s only available with the 256GB model, but that’s still plenty of space to download and install the best mobile games, like Honkai Star Rail and PUBG Mobile. There’s a bit of choice when it comes to colorways, though, with Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black all on offer. In fact, the Titanium Black version is even cheaper, down at $998.63. Fortunately, whichever you go for, all the devices are unlocked to any network, so you won’t have to pick up a new contract.

It’s also worth mentioning that this is a limited-time deal, so if you want to pick up the S24 Ultra at a reduced price, there’s no time to waste. Still, if you’re reading this after the end of the sale, don’t worry; we’ve got guides to the best Android phones and the best mid-range phones to help you find something else to suit your budget.