Samsung could upgrade the Android gaming experience with new AI feature

With the expected launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series just a couple of months away, the industry is swirling with rumors surrounding what new features we might get. After the big reveal of Galaxy AI last year, Samsung set a pretty high bar, but it looks like there could be good news for gamers with fresh leaks pointing to a Game Assist feature.

According to a screenshot posted on X by leaker Jukanlosreve, Game Assist is capable of upscaling games from 60Hz to 120Hz and optimizing both performance and cooling. This feature alone could make the S25 a contender for our guide to the best gaming phones, taking on other upcoming devices like the RedMagic 10 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 9, as well as this year’s stellar OnePlus 12R. We might even see the feature arrive on older phones if it’s part of the Samsung One UI 7 update, which should go live alongside the launch of the S25 devices early in 2025.

It seems that the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip makes Game Assist possible, according to the leaker, with Qualcomm’s latest processor outperforming the already impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 by 45%. This is great news for fans of games like Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero, as Hoyoverse titles can be quite demanding, but both the software and hardware improvements of the S25 series should make for a smoother gaming experience than ever before.

It’s worth pointing out that Samsung isn’t the only brand leaning further into gaming. In September of this year, we saw Apple introduce Game Mode with the iOS 18 iPhone update, and rumors suggest that the brand is planning a standalone gaming app outside of the App Store. With that in mind, it looks like 2025 could be the year that the big brands finally take mobile gaming seriously, after spending much of the last couple of years concentrating on AI photo editing and summarizing tools.

Of course, we won’t know for sure about the Game Assist mode until the big Samsung Galaxy S25 launch, which we expect to take place around the end of January 2025. If you can’t wait that long for a new device, you can check out our picks for the best Android phones and the best Samsung phones to find something to grab right away.