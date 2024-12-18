Samsung Galaxy S25 launch date seemingly confirmed following latest leak

It looks like we may finally have a Samsung Galaxy S25 launch date, with a leaked Italian promotional poster suggsesting that the new Android flagships are arriving during a Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. Not only that, but the latest information also seems to suggest that we’re getting four new Galaxy phones rather than the usual three.

Admittedly, this leaked launch date courtesy of social media tipster Evan Blass isn’t a massive surprise considering Samsung has a pretty routine release schedule, and we’ve seen new S series devices arrive before the end of February for the last few years. It’s still a big deal, though, as these flagships are also consistently the best Samsung phones around, and considering that we’re expecting them to all pack Qualcomm’s state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, that shouldn’t be any different in 2025.

While it’s a given that we’ll see Samsung launch the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, the new leak also suggests the rumored S25 Slim is joining the line-up, offering a compact alternative for those who don’t want a big and bulky cell phone. Samsung isn’t the only brand with plans for a slimline model in 2025, though, with countless rumors pointing towards Apple revealing the iPhone 17 Air later in the year.

In terms of anticipated specs, we’ve already mentioned that we’re expecting the S25 devices to utilize the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which Qualcomm promises boosts CPU performance in the best Android games, but that’s not all. Other rumors also point to slimmer bezels on the display, an improved 50MP ultrawide camera for the S25 ultra, and the possibility of wireless magnetic charging. Of course, we won’t know any of this for sure until the big reveal, but it’s still quite exciting.

While this latest leak seems pretty reliable, there’s always the chance that Samsung’s plans could change, so we’ll keep an eye out for any developments before the big day. If you can’t wait until the new year for a fresh phone, check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best mid-range phones, with plenty of options to suit all budgets and requirements.