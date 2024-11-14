Every year, Samsung releases a new range of flagship phones, and in 2025 we’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Until now, we’ve had no real idea of when the Korean tech giant might launch the new Android devices, but thanks to a fresh leak, it looks like we might have a date to put on our calendar.

According to the new details, courtesy of X tipster Yogesh Brar, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series could launch on January 23, 2025, at a live event in San Francisco, USA. That could mean a few new entries for our list of the best Samsung phones before long, as the S25 Ultra is likely to outdo this year’s stellar S24 Ultra, with rumors pointing towards a significant RAM upgrade, a higher-quality ultrawide camera, and a more efficient battery for longer gaming sessions.

We’re not expecting the launch of the S25 series to be business as usual, though, as industry whispers suggest there might be a fourth phone joining the line-up, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. As the name suggests, this would be a pared-down version of the Android flagship, offering a more compact option for those who don’t want a bulky phone. Given that we’ve also seen reports that Apple is planning its own slimline phone, the iPhone 17 Air, it’s no surprise that Samsung wants to launch its thin device first and beat Apple to the market.

While we usually see a lot of information surrounding the next series of flagship Samsung phones leak early, it’s been a bit different this year, with conflicting reports surrounding what chipset to expect inside the device. First, we heard that Samsung would rely on its own Exynos 2500 processors. However, it now seems the brand is going all in on Qualcomm tech, equipping all the new models with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets. This is great news for gamers, as the latest Snapdragon chip promises a 45% CPU performance upgrade on the already impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset inside of most of 2024’s best Android phones.

Of course, it’s worth taking this leak with a pinch of salt until we get official confirmation on the launch from Samsung. If you can’t wait that long for a new phone, be sure to check out our picks for the best gaming phones and the best budget gaming phones while you’re here, with plenty of options to suit all needs and budgets.