We’re still a long way out from the launch of the Samsung S25 series, over half a year in fact, but that doesn’t stop the rumor mill from churning away. The latest Samsung Galaxy S25 main camera rumor, also relating to the S25+, tells us to expect to feature the same primary and selfie cameras as their predecessors, a disappointing development for Samsung-loving photographers.

The news comes via the Netherlands-based outlet, Galaxy Club. The site posted a report that says the Samsung Galaxy S25 will feature a 50MP main camera, just like the last four iterations of the product. The selfie camera will remain at just 12MP too, a much lower resolution than much of its competition, most notably this year’s flagship Honor and Xiaomi phones.

However, there’s still some hope of a camera hardware upgrade on the S25 and S25+. Galaxy Club has yet to glean any information about the ultrawide and telephoto cameras, which currently sit at 12MP and 10MP, respectively. I wouldn’t be shocked to see this telephoto getting a bump in resolution, which should help improve its zooming capabilities.

The report also says that the Galaxy S25 battery capacity will remain the same, disappointing news again, as with a 4,000 mAh capacity it’s already lagging behind some affordable midrange handsets. That said, it has a smaller footprint than a lot of those, too.

When it comes to the S25 Ultra, camera upgrades are set to be a little more exciting. A few weeks back, we reported that we’re expecting both the telephoto and ultrawide to have a 50MP resolution, matching the 5x telephoto, while the main camera keeps its 200MP resolution.

The rumors are sure to become more frequent as we approach the anticipated 2025 launch date, and we'll be keeping watch for any new developments.